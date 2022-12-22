Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish hit theaters this week, and while it's not having quite the same box office success as Avatar: The Way of the Water, the movie is a huge hit with critics and audiences alike. The movie debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a near-perfect score, and now the animated film is officially "Certified Fresh" on the review site. In fact, many are calling the film the best of the franchise since Shrek 2 was released in 2004.

Currently, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 97% critics score after 89 reviews and a 95% audience score after 100+ reviews. As for the box office, the movie made an opening-day gross of $3.2 million at the domestic box office. Currently, it's made $18,812,360 million internationally. You can read a description of the film below:

"This Christmas, everyone's favorite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline returns. For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in the Shrek universe as daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet."

Who Is Harvey Guillén Playing in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish?



In the new Puss in Boots, Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) plays a happy-go-lucky dog named Perrito with an extremely dark past. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Guillén explained what lessons audiences can learn from his character.

"Well, I think it's a good lesson and a good moral to learn from Perrito where you see the tragic backstory that he has and his upbringing, and yet he chooses, he chooses to be optimistic, he chooses to look forward and be excited about life. I think we could all take a page from his book and say, 'yeah, stuff happens sometimes,' but you have a choice to dwell in the darkness and stay there because you become a martyr or a victim of your environment or what's happened to you, or you make a choice that it was one time, that was one day, that was one week, that was an episode or a chapter in my life that happened, it doesn't define the rest of my future. And so I think with Perrito, it's kind of a good moral story for all of us to, you know, learn form."

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is now playing in theaters.