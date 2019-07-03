Quentin Tarantino Teases He Might Retire Sooner Than Expected

Spider-Man: Far From Home may have hit theaters yesterday, but it’s not the only movie to get excited about this month. Quentin Tarantino‘s next feature film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is being released in a couple of weeks, which means the director has been doing various interviews about the upcoming film. In a recent discussion with GQ, the director revealed this could very well be his last movie. Previously, Tarantino said he would stop at ten, but this is only (technically) his ninth.

“Well, um,” Tarantino shared, “if it’s really well received, maybe I won’t go to ten. Maybe I’ll stop right now! Maybe I’ll stop while I’m ahead. We’ll see.”

In another article about the quote, The AV Cub points out that the director could very well be kidding. “It kind of sounds like Tarantino could be joking a bit there, though it’s hard to get the tone in print, but it does imply that he doesn’t necessarily have a specific vision for what his next/final film could be,” they explain.

However, don’t give up on more Tarantino yet. The director is rumored to be working on an R-rated Star Trek film.

While Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is technically Tarantino’s ninth film, some might consider he’s actually made 10.25 films. Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Kill Bill Vol. 2 are so different in tone, it’s almost unfair to their individual strengths to consider them one movie. Tarantino also directed 1/4th of the 1995 film, Four Rooms, which is a personal favorite of this post’s author. The director’s full filmography also includes Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Death Proof, Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained, and The Hateful Eight, which was recently recut and released in parts on Netflix.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows the Manson Family Murders that occurred in Los Angeles in 1969. Considering the film includes real-life and fictional characters, many fans speculate that Tarantino will take creative liberties much like he did with Inglorious Basterds in 2009. The new film stars Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell, James Marsden, Emile Hirsch, Tim Roth, Margaret Qualley, Damian Lewis, Lena Dunham, Bruce Dern, and the late Luke Perry.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to hit theaters on July 26th.