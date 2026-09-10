“That’s Probably Controversial”: Chris Evans Reveals Which Side He’s Really On in the Captain America: Civil War Debate

Ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios has an official rewatch podcast that walks fans back through the main films of the Infinity Saga that built toward the Russo brothers’ upcoming crossover. Hosted by Iman Vellani and Frank Alvarez, the Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Official podcast has moved chronologically through The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, and this week’s installment lands on one of the franchise’s most contentious chapters, Captain America: Civil War. The 2016 film split the Avengers into two camps over government oversight of superheroes, a rift personified by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) that still leads to fierce debates within the fandom. Well, get ready for renewed discussions, as Evans reveals where his true allegiances lie.

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“Me personally, you know. I might be Team Iron Man,” Evans admitted. “I know that’s probably controversial to say.” For those who need a reminder, the Sokovia Accords split the Avengers after the United Nations moved to place the team under government oversight. Steve refused to sign, insisting the team needed to act on its own judgment rather than answer to a political body that could restrict their time of response or redirect them according to specific political and economic interests. Stark backed the Accords, arguing that the Avengers’ power required accountability after seeing the human cost of their battles up close. Basically, on one side we had those who valued freedom above all; on the other, those who valued security as the most important thing. What we didn’t know was that Chris Evans stands against Captain America. Honestly? Avengers: Doomsday featuring Captain Hydra would no longer be a surprise.

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Chris Evans’s Steve Rogers Will Return in Avengers: Doomsday, But How Different Will He Be?

After stepping away from the role at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame in 2019, Evans seemed to be retired from Steve Rogers. That changed when the first Avengers: Doomsday teaser confirmed Rogers would return for the crossover. Joe and Anthony Russo, who steered Rogers through both The Winter Soldier and Civil War, in addition to Infinity War and Endgame, are back behind the camera for Doomsday, making Evans’ return feel natural. Of course, the most significant reveal in that teaser was the newborn child cradled in Steve’s arms, who might complicate the supersoldier’s moral stances in his next MCU appearance.

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In the MCU, Steve always refused to weigh one life against another, a conviction that cost him his shield, his country, and nearly his life across seven movies. He turned down the Sokovia Accords because he refused to let a committee decide which lives were expendable for the greater good, a stance that put him at odds with nearly everyone he loved by the end of Civil War. However, fatherhood changes things, because now Steve has someone he would give everything to protect, even his values. With Doomsday’s premise revolving around incursions and the erasure of entire timelines, it will be interesting to see how Steve reacts to the idea of losing a child and what he’ll do to prevent that. Maybe he might even agree with Evans and move closer to Team Iron Man.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 18th.