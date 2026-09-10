MCU X-Men Reboot Casts The Boys Star as Angel, And He Actually Auditioned for a Different Hero

The cast for Marvel Studios’ X-Men movie has been taking shape all summer. After fans became aware that Sadie Sink was playing Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, her future in the franchise was secured. Though it was expected that Marvel would reveal their other X-Men at San Diego Comic-Con, they waited until Disney’s D23 Expo to make it all official. Now, though, casting for the film is apparently carrying on, with even more characters confirmed to be in the movie as fan-favorite stars have secured their place in the X-Men’s big screen future.

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Following rumors that the character might appear in the movie, The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Asa Germann, best known for appearing in Scream 7 and as the super-powered Sam Riordan in The Boys spinoff series, Gen V, has joined the cast. According to the report, Germann had been among the many names auditioning for the role of Cyclops in the film, which went to Kit Connor. They note that apparently Kevin Feige was impressed with his audition and has instead offered him the role of another original X-Men member, Warren Worthington III, aka Angel.

MCU Angel Confimred as The Boys Star Asa Germann

Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, Angel was one of the five founding members of the X-Men and gets his name from, what else, the giant feathery wings that have sprouted from his back. In addition to having a mutant power that he can’t so easily hide as many other members of the team, the character is quite distinct because he’s actually a wealthy playboy who comes from a notable family. Those two things will clearly create some conflict on the big screen for the character, the same way they have in the pages of comics for years.

Germann becomes just the second actor to take on the role of Angel on the big screen, as the character was previously played by Ben Foster in 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand and Ben Hardy in 2026’s X-Men: Apocalypse.

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Though his original look is still an iconic character design in the pages of Marvel Comics, it’s what happened to Angel later that fans perhaps know best. After being converted into one of Apocalypse’s horsemen, Angel became Archangel, complete with blue skin and metal wings.

To that end, fans may be hoping that they’ll get to see Germann’s version eventually progress to that look on the big screen, even if it’s years from now. The good news is that Kevin Feige has already alluded to the thousands of X-Men stories that are untold on the big screen, so Marvel Studios may very well get there one day.

Set to be directed by Jake Schreier, Marvel’s new reboot of the X-Men has a stacked cast at this point, with Germann joining the previously mentioned Connor and Sink, alongside Christopher Abbott as Professor Charles Xavier, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Maya Boyd as Storm, and Adam Driver as Mr. Sinister.

With the new film scheduled to arrive on May 5, 2028, production will no doubt begin within the next year, and that means more characters and stars will be confirmed even sooner.