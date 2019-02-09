‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Deleted Scene Reveals Qbert

A lot of iconic video game and movie characters got a chance to shine in Ralph Breaks the Internet, the delightful Wreck-It Ralph sequel that was released at the end of last year. However, one classic character’s big moment was cut from the animated feature.

According to a USA Today exclusive, Q*bert has a deleted scene in the film, which you can watch above. As you can see, the moment shows Q*bert getting sucked into cyberspace. The gang debates going in to save him in an adorably funny short scene.

“Listen, gang, we gotta go in there and save Q*bert,” Felix (Jack McBrayer) pleads.

“Follow him? Into that thing? No way,” Ralph (John C. Reilly) proclaims.

While the two continue their debate with Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) and Calhoun (Jane Lynch), Q*bert eventually returns from cyberspace clearly traumatized. They ask what he saw in there, and he continues to repeat the same word in Q*bert-speak over and over again until Felix reveals he just keeps saying “everything.”

Poor Q*bert! While this is definitely a fun scene, we can understand why they chose to cut it from the film. It’s a cute moment for the iconic video game character, but it’s also unnecessary to the story.

“As much as we wanted to see a shell-shocked Q*bert with the thousand-yard stare of a hardened combat veteran, we needed to get Ralph and Vanellope into the Internet more quickly,” director/co-writer Phil Johnston explained.

Conceived by Warren Davis and Jeff Lee, Q*bert was developed in 1982 by Gottlieb and became the third most successful arcade video game after Pac-Man and Donkey Kong. The character did have a moment to shine in the first Wreck-It Ralph film and also had a recent appearance in the movie Pixels.

In addition to Reilly, Silverman, Lynch, and McBrayer, Ralph Breaks the Internet stars Gal Gadot, Taraji P. Henson, Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, and Ed O’Neill. The movie sees Ralph and Vanellope enter the wide world of the Internet as they search for a missing piece to save Vanellope’s racing game. During their journey, they learn about the highs and lows of the Internet as well as what it truly means to be a good friend. The movie also features a ton of awesome character cameos, including the already famous scene with all of the Disney princesses.

Ralph Breaks the Internet will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on February 26th.