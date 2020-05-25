✖

Justice League star Ray Fisher admits he said more than "booyah" when he was the first cast member director Zack Snyder contacted with news Warner Bros. will release the Snyder Cut on HBO Max. The years-long campaign by fans urging the studio to complete and release the fabled director's cut claimed victory when the Man of Steel and Batman v Superman filmmaker revealed Zack Snyder's Justice League during a live stream, where Snyder confirmed his original vision will release on the streaming service in 2021. Snyder earlier reached out to his superhero stars — Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and Ezra Miller — after phoning Fisher, who confesses his first reaction was skepticism:

"I mean, when you gave me the call, I was like, 'Okay, yeah, it's happening, it's happening.' But until they put the [announcement] out officially officially, you gotta have your reservations," Fisher told Snyder over a video chat hosted by VERO. "Anything can happen, it’s 2020. Like they turn around and be like, 'Yeah, we changed our mind last minute!' You never know."

He continued, "People are going wild, man. There's but nothing but love. I woke up this morning, I was like, the Sun feels different, the wind is blowing in the windows a little differently today. This may be the turn around for 2020. People need something to look forward to and hope for."

When softening Fisher's reaction for The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder recalled the actor asking if he was "kidding."

"I was happy he didn't quote me on all the expletives I said in the conversation," Fisher said with a laugh during the VERO stream. "My mom would have been like, 'There were three pages of The Hollywood Reporter of you just [swearing].' They didn't have enough asterisks in the world to express that."

And Fisher, who gave an emotional thank you to Snyder's supporters during a recent stream on Twitch, said the filmmaker is his "brother-in-arms."

"He put me on. You talk to Jason, you talk to Ezra, you talk to anybody who was involved in the process, it's a life-changing situation. You're able to express yourself in probably one of the highest forms possible, and he gave us a chance in a massive way," Fisher said before recalling an early phone call with Snyder some time after a screen test for Batman v Superman, where Fisher first premiered as Victor Stone, a.k.a. Cyborg.

"I said to you, 'Listen man, just know, I'm not going to let you down. I will not let you down.' And I meant it, man," Fisher said. "I was like, 'We're here to ride together. We're gonna ride this thing until the wheels fall off.'"

Zack Snyder's Justice League releases only on HBO Max in 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.