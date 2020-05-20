:heavy_multiplication_x:

Justice League’s Ray Fisher was the first cast member called about the Snyder Cut. With today’s news surrounding the release of the long-whispered Zack Snyder cut of Justice League, more details are making their way out by the moment. The Hollywood Reporter dropped some details about the conversation to get the Cyborg actor off the bench and back into the game. Their comments say that the young star was in disbelief when the director gave him the word that they were back on. “He was like, 'You’re kidding me, right?’” Snyder remembered. It’s not hard to say that the Snyder Cut fanbase has to be feeling the same sort of emotions right now. They’ve fought for the release of this version of the film for years now. And next year, they’ll be getting their wish.

Fisher has been telling fans to keep the faith on social media for a while. Back in April, he told people on his Twitch stream not to listen to the trolls because the Snyder Cut absolutely exists.

“There was a point in time when I was supposed to watch [The Snyder Cut], but the timing didn’t work out…” Fisher explained. “We’re at a point where we can acknowledge the Snyder Cut does exist, and if you speak to anyone that says it doesn’t exist, then they’re trying to troll you. So, do not engage with them. Don’t feed the trolls.”

Roger Greenblatt is the Chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct to Consumer. He said earlier today during the announcement that he’s thrilled to see fans receive the Snyder Cut.

"Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes," Greenblatt began. "At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack’s ultimate vision for this film in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren’t for the hard work and combined efforts of the teams at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures."

"When Zack and Debbie shared the extraordinary vision of where Zack wanted to take Justice League, my team and our counterparts at Warner Bros. took it as a mission to solve the many issues that stood in the way," Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS and truTV added. "Thanks to the partnership at Warner Bros. and the relentless pursuit of the entire WarnerMax team we are able to deliver this incredibly exciting moment for Zack, the fans and HBO Max."

"Thanks to the efforts of a lot people, we’re excited to bring fans this highly anticipated version of Justice League," Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group said. "This feels like the right time to share Zack’s story, and HBO Max is the perfect platform for it. We’re glad the creative planets aligned, allowing us to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut."

Zack Snyder’s Justice League hits HBOMax in 2021.

