Ray Liotta in Talks to Join ‘The Sopranos’ Prequel

The upcoming The Sopranos prequel film is looking to add Ray Liotta to the cast.

According to a report from Deadline, Liotta is in talks to join the cast of The Many Saints of Newark, the prequel film from New Line. Liotta joins The Punisher‘s Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Billy Magnussen, Corey Stoll, and Michael Gandolfini.

Written by The Sopranos creator David Chase and writer Lawrence Konner, the forthcoming prequel will follow the wave of riots plaguing Newark in the 1960s. At the time, Newark was the stage for a number of savage conflicts between Italian-Americans and African-Americans. The film’s story will focus on Dickie Moltisani (Alessandro Nivola), a mentor to young Tony. For Liotta, the story has a personal connection, as the actor grew up in Newark in the ’60s.

“I am thrilled to be working with David Chase and Alan Taylor on The Many Saints of Newark,” Liotta said. “David’s talent is unmatched and the directing of Alan Taylor makes this even more exciting. I respect them both immensely and look forward to making this special project with New Line.”

The Sopranos is considered by many as the greatest television series of all time. Over the course of its run, the show won 21 Emmy Awards and secured 111 nominations. It is widely credited as helping to establish the model that many premium cable series are based on now, such as other HBO series including Deadwood, Westworld, and Game of Thrones.

Few details about The Many Saints of Newark are known at this time, though the film will feature Gandolfini as Tony Soprano, a role originated by his father James, who passed away from a heart attack in 2013. The younger Gandolfini told Deadline previously that the role is a profound honor.

“It’s a profound honor to continue my dad’s legacy while stepping into the shoes of a young Tony Soprano,” Gandolfini told Deadline. “I’m thrilled that I am going to have the opportunity to work with David Chace and the incredible company of talent he has assembled for The Many Saints of Newark.”

The Many Saints of Newark, directed by Alan Taylor, with Nicole Lambert and Marcus Viscidi serving as executive producers. A release date for the film has not yet been set.

