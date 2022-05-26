Ray Liotta's Goodfellas Co-Star Lorraine Bracco Shattered by News of His Death

✖

Sadly, it was reported earlier today that iconic actor Ray Liotta passed away at age 67. Liotta was known for an array of roles and had over 125 acting credits to his name. Of his many parts, fans perhaps knew him best for playing Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese's 1990 film, Goodfellas. Since the news of Liotta's passing was announced, many fans and friends have taken to social media to pay tribute to the actor and his career. One such person is Lorraine Bracco, who played Liotta's wife in Goodfellas.

"I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray. I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same...Ray Liotta," Bracco wrote. You can view her post below:

I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta. pic.twitter.com/3gNjJFTAne — Lorraine Bracco (@Lorraine_Bracco) May 26, 2022

Many fans replied in the comments with their own kind words for Liotta.

"Out of all the tweets and tributes so far and still to come. This one is the toughest.

Thanks, Lorraine. Best on-screen couple of all time, in the greatest film of all time. Rest easy, Ray," @icrawford17 wrote.

"So sorry for the loss, Lorraine. Ray was an absolutely great actor and you were both great in Goodfellas, which I have watched countless times. My condolences to Ray's family and all those who loved him. May Ray's memory always be a blessing," @XJOHNJR added.

"I'm so sorry for your loss, Lorraine. You and Ray were beyond perfect in the film, created art together that has already stood the test of time and will continue to do so," @JoeDeProspero commented.

In addition to Goodfella, Liotta was known for Something Wild, Field of Dreams, Hannibal, Shades of Blue, Blow, and much more. He was recently seen in The Many Saints of Newark and Prime Video's Hanna and had multiple projects in the works including Black Bird, which premieres in July, and Cocaine Bear, the Elizabeth Banks-directed film that's expected to be released in February.

If you want to watch Liotta and Bracco in Goodfellas, the film is currently streaming on HBO Max.

Our thoughts are with Ray Liotta's friends and family at this difficult time.