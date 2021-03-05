Raya and the Last Dragon Remains Atop the Box Office In Second Weekend

Disney's Animation's Raya and the Last Dragon remains on top of the box office in its second weekend. Theaters are still seeing minimal traffic, with the film bringing in $5.5 million in its second weekend after a similarly slow start for the positively-review Disney feature. ComicBook.com's review of the film says, "Overall, Raya and the Last Dragon offers up everything viewers could want in not just a Disney film, but a film in general. Full of culture, nuance, beautiful animation, stellar performances, and a message of trust and of hope that feels more timely than ever, Raya and the Last Dragon is a fantastic film that is easily one of the best in years. There is something for everyone in Raya and the Last Dragon, no matter how different or distant we are." Tom & Jerry remains in second place after the live-action and animation hybrid got off to a stronger start during its opening weekend. Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland's dystopian sci-fi movie Chaos Walking remains in third place. What do you think of this week's box office chart? Let us know what you think in the comments. Keep reading to see this week's full list of top 10 films at the box office.

1. Raya and the Last Dragon (Photo: Disney) Week Two

Weekend: $5.5 million

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. However, when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned, and it's up to a lone warrior to track down the last dragon and stop the Druun for good. Raya and the Last Dragon is directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada. The film's voice cast includes Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Sandra Oh, Thalia Tran, Lucille Soong, and Alan Tudyk.

2. Tom and Jerry (Photo: Warner Bros.) Week Three

Weekend: $4.1 million

A legendary rivalry reemerges when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of the wedding of the century, forcing the desperate event planner to hire Tom to get rid of him. As mayhem ensues, the escalating cat-and-mouse battle soon threatens to destroy her career, the wedding, and possibly the hotel itself. Tom & Jerry is directed by Tim Story. The live-action cast includes Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney, and Ken Jeong.

3. Chaos Walking (Photo: Lionsgate) Week Two

Weekend: $2.25 million

In Prentisstown, Todd has been brought up to believe that the Spackle released a germ that killed all the women and unleashed Noise on the remaining men. After discovering a patch of silence out in the swamp, his surrogate parents immediately tell him that he has to run, leaving him with only a map of New World, a message, and many unanswered questions. He soon discovers the source of the silence: a girl, named Viola. Chaos Walking is directed by Doug Liman from a screenplay by Patrick Ness and Christopher Ford, based on Ness's 2008 novel The Knife of Never Letting Go, part one of the Chaos Walking trilogy. The movie stars Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland, Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, and David Oyelowo,

4. Boogie (Photo: Focus Features) Week Two

Weekend: $730,00

Alfred "Boogie" Chin, a basketball phenom living in Queens, N.Y., dreams of one day playing in the NBA. While his parents pressure him to focus on earning a scholarship to an elite college, Boogie must find a way to navigate a new girlfriend, high school, on-court rivals and the burden of expectation. Boogie is written and directed by Eddie Huang. The film stars Taylor Takahashi, Taylour Paige, Bashar "Pop Smoke" Jackson, and Jorge Lendeborg Jr.

5. The Croods; A New Age (Photo: DreamWorks Animation) Week 16

Weekend: $520,000

Searching for a safer habitat, the prehistoric Crood family discovers an idyllic, walled-in paradise that meets all of its needs. Unfortunately, they must also learn to live with the Bettermans -- a family that's a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. As tensions between the new neighbors start to rise, a new threat soon propels both clans on an epic adventure that forces them to embrace their differences, draw strength from one another, and survive together. The Croods: A New Age is directed by Joel Crawford from a screenplay by Dan Hageman, Kevin Hageman, Paul Fisher, and Bob Logan. The film's voice cast includes Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke, Cloris Leachman, Peter Dinklage, Leslie Mann, and Kelly Marie Tran.

6. The Marksman (Photo: Open Road Films) Week Nine

Weekend: $465,000

Jim is a former Marine who lives a solitary life as a rancher along the Arizona-Mexican border. But his peaceful existence soon comes crashing down when he tries to protect a boy on the run from members of a vicious cartel. The Marksman is directed by Robert Lorenz. It stars Liam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick, Juan Pablo Raba, Teresa Ruiz.

7. Jaithi Ratnalu (Photo: Telugu) Opening Weekend

Total: $460,000 Three men search for love and happiness after leaving prison. Jaithi Ratnalu is written and directed by Anudeep KV. The film stars Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Faria Abdullah Murali Sharma and Naresh

8. The Little Things (Photo: Warner Bros.) Week Seven

Weekend: $400,000

Deputy Sheriff Joe "Deke" Deacon joins forces with Sgt. Jim Baxter to search for a serial killer who's terrorizing Los Angeles. As they track the culprit, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke's past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case. The Little Things is written and directed by John Lee Hancock. The film stars Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto,and Natalie Morales.

9. Wonder Woman 1984 (Photo: Warner Bros.) Week 12

Weekend: $400,000

Diana Prince lives quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s -- an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all. Though she's come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile by curating ancient artifacts, and only performing heroic acts incognito. But soon, Diana will have to muster all of her strength, wisdom and courage as she finds herself squaring off against Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah, a villainess who possesses superhuman strength and agility. Wonder Woman 1984 was directed by Patty Jenkins, who co-wrote the script with Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham. The film stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen