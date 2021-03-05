Raya and the Last Dragon Character Posters Released

As movie theaters came back to life across the country this weekend, Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon held on to the top spot at the box office for the third week in a row and now, Disney has released some brand-new posters celebrating some of the film's dynamic characters, including Sisu the dragon, Namaari, and even everyone's favorite con baby, Baby Noi. Six new posters were released in all with the film's official Twitter asking "who are you most excited to meet in your journey across Kumandra?"

In Raya and the Last Dragon, Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) embarks on a journey to track down the legendary last dragon, Sisu (Awkwafina), to restore the fractured land and people of Kumandra. Along the way, she is joined by various others -- such as Boun (Izaac Wang), Tong (Benedict Wong), Baby Noi (Thalia Tran), and her Ongis -- and learns that it takes more than a dragon to save the world; it takes trust and teamwork as well.

Directed by Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada with Paul Briggs and John Ripa serving as co-directors on a script written by Qui Ngyuen and Adele Lim, Raya and The Last Dragon stars Tran and Awkwafina along with Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Benedict Wong, Izaac Wang, Thalia Tran, Alan Tudyk, Lucille Soong, Patti Harrison, and Ross Butler.

Read on for the new character posters from the film.

Raya and the Last Dragon is now in theaters and available on Disney+ Premier Access. It will be released on Digital HD on April 2nd followed by a release on 4L Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 18th.