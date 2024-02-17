Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Throws His Hat in the Ring to Play Batman

Reacher star Alan Ritchson would love to play Batman if James Gunn came calling. While promoting Ordinary Angels, rumors have swirled around the actor playing the new Bruce Wayne. Comicbook.com had the chance to catch up with Ritchson and ask him about putting on the cape and cowl. James Gunn is planning big things for The Brave and The Bold over at DC studios. I take on a younger Batman with his young son in tow instantly attracted the attention of all the DC fans online. If the opportunity came around, the Reacher star says that James Gunn can hit him up and he'll be ready. Check out what Richeson had to say when Chris Killian asked him to say, "I'm Batman."

"As huge as this rumor mill is, I feel like this part should be offered on a silver platter at this point," Ritchson joked. "I would love to play Batman. But, I'm not yet Batman. I don't know what, I don't know what Gunn's approach is gonna be. But, yeah, that'd be great. What? He's one of the most iconic characters of all the."

Alan Ritchson Would Love To Be Batman

The Reacher star has been in a talkative mood lately. This week Ritchson also joined BroBible's Post Credit Podcast to talk about Batman and all these rumors. James Gunn has not cast the role yet. But, he's been hard at work filling out the rest of his new DC Universe. With Comi-Con looming in the near distance, you could see the new Bruce Wayne march up onto the stage in San Diego before the year is out. Richton sounds somewhat giddy at the prospect of being the new Batman.

"The fact that people are interested in me playing Batman is a real honor and privilege. It's one of the first characters I fell in love with as a child: I still remember the big, long pistol coming out of Joker's pants as he goes to shoot down the Batplane," Ritchson told BroBible. "Those iconic moments really resonated with me as a child. For there to even be a conversation or a rumor mill surrounding this role, for me… all I can do is laugh. I just think it's wild that's where we are,"

How Is Brave And The Bold Different?

A lot has been made of The Brave and The Bold as DC Comics gets ready to introduce their mainline version of The Capde Crusader. Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves are doing their thing over in another universe with The Batman. Well that movie was very well received, some fans have been waiting to see what James Gunn has planned for one of DC's most iconic heroes. Right off the bat, when the DC slate was announced, it was clear that the filmmaker was pushing for something wildly different than what we've seen on screen before.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman..." Gunn told reporters in 2023. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

Safran chimed-in, "And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long."

Would you love him as Batman? Let us know down in the comments!