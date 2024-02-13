Superman: Legacy's Isabela Merced Reveals New Details About Her Hawkgirl Screen Test

Superman: Legacy is on the horizon, with James Gunn's latest DC project expected to begin production in the next few months. The film, which will be the beginning of Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe reboot, features a star-studded cast that includes a handful of unexpected established DC heroes. One of the first to be announced was Madame Web and The Last of Us star Isabela Merced as fan-favorite heroine Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, and in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she shed a bit more light on how she screen tested for the part.

"James Gunn is so creative and he has such a unique style, and whatever he touches, he always adds his own flair to it," Merced explained. "And for that reason, I'm very excited. I was directed by him during the [screen] test for this, because I auditioned for this. I got to do [the screen test] with my other castmates, and that was really cool. It felt very professional; it was almost like a legitimate shooting day. So I've already learned so much about his process, and this man has such a solid team. He has the best of the best working for him, and they've worked together for so long that it's only up to me to mess it up. So I hope that I can understand and take notes and continue training and just be healthy throughout it all. Then I'll be able to give the fans the performance they deserve. "

Who Is DC's Hawkgirl?

DC has had multiple iterations of Hawkgirl, who first made her debut alongside Hawkman in the pages of Flash Comics #1. One iteration is Shiera Sanders Hall, the reincarnation of the Egyptian princess Chay-Ara, and the partner of Hawkman. In the Silver Age, the pair's canon was retconned into being cosmic police officers from the planet Thanagar, with Shiera now being known as Shayera Hol. Shayera later changed her superhero moniker to Hawkwoman in the 1980s, a name she has held in the years since.

The modern-day version of Hawkgirl is Kendra Saunders, who was created by James Robinson, David Goyer, and Scott Benefiel in JSA: Secret Files #1. Kendra was a a young Hispanic woman who became possessed by Shiera Hall after committing suicide, and who went on to reluctantly embrace her destiny as Hawkgirl, and still holds the mantle to this day. This will be the second time Hawkgirl is portrayed in live-action, after Ciara Renée played Kendra across The CW's Arrowverse of shows.

Who Will Star in Superman: Legacy?

Superman: Legacy will also star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

"We've been having a lot of great conversations, David and I, with James Gunn, the director," Brosnahan revealed in a recent interview. "We've been talking a lot about where this project fits into the canon of the Supermans that we know. So hopefully, this'll be... we'll be putting our own stamp on things."

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

"It's not an origin story," Safran told reporters last year. "It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice, and the American way. He has kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."

Superman: Legacy will be released exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.