Could Margot Robbie's New Warner Bros. Deal Lead to Gotham City Sirens?

Warner Bros. Pictures is currently on an interesting path, with an ever-growing number of franchises on the horizon under Warner Bros. Discovery. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the studio will continue to create with actress and producer Margot Robbie, signing her LuckyChap Entertainment production company to a multi-year first look feature film deal. The decision comes after the unprecedented success of Barbie, which starred and was produced by Robbie, and which premiered to a record-breaking box office and mountains of critical acclaim last summer.

At the moment, there is no telling exactly what projects might come to fruition from this deal between Warner Bros. and LuckyChap, outside of the in-the-works Oceans prequel reuniting Robbie and her Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling. One possibility — which fans have been eager to see realized for years now — might be a new appearance from Robbie's Harley Quinn in a Gotham City Sirens movie.

What Would a Gotham City Sirens Movie Be About?

A Gotham City Sirens project has been in the works essentially ever since there has been a modern DC films universe, originating as a spinoff of 2016's Suicide Squad. Initially, the film would have been directed by Suicide Squad's David Ayer, with Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn alongside new actresses as Poison Ivy and Catwoman.

In the years that followed, the project was put on hold in favor of 2020's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

Could a Gotham City Sirens Movie Happen in the DCU?

Robbie's most recent appearance as Harley Quinn was in 2021's The Suicide Squad, which was conveniently written and directed by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn. Rumors have already swirled around Harley's post-The Suicide Squad future, especially with the idea of a Gotham City Sirens movie seemingly still in the cards. Robbie hinted that she is nowhere near done playing Harley, and that she is continuing to pitch a project to Warner Bros. involving her and fellow Sirens member Poison Ivy. Conveniently, Gunn previously tweeted earlier that putting Harley in another project was "not a bad idea," and that he would be interested in directing a Harley solo movie. He subsequently confirmed that Robbie has not been recast as Harley in the new DC Universe, in part because there are no current plans for the character to appear in live-action.

Following the smash success of Barbie, it has been pretty safe to assume that Robbie would continue to reprise her role as Harley in the new DCU, if and when it fit into the franchise's timeline. While Gunn's most recent comments seem to indicate that Harley might not appear in any immediate DCU projects, it certainly isn't out of the realm of possibility that a new Harley project could join the slate at some point. Outside of another Squad film or some sort of Batman-related appearance, the best bet could very well be a Gotham City Sirens movie. The project would bring a trio of already-beloved antiheroines into the movie realm, and could deliver a relatively-standalone story that just so happens to capitalize on a bit of the feminist cultural success of Barbie. (Robbie has also expressed a desire to direct a feature film of her own, and it's hard to deny that Sirens could be a fun possibility for a directorial debut.) While there's absolutely no telling if and when a Gotham City Sirens project could even become a reality, LuckyChap's new deal definitely increases the likelihood of it possibly happening.

