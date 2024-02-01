James Gunn Sets Record Straight on Batman: Brave and the Bold Release Date Rumors

DC Studios head James Gunn is debunking rumors about their upcoming Batman movie. Brave and the Bold was rumored to be releasing after Matt Reeves' Batman movies. Gunn quickly clarified that this piece of gossip wasn't true on Threads. In actuality, it would be a long wait for both DC and parent company Warner Bros. Discovery to not have the "mainline" Batman on the scene in the DC Universe. Also, as an ardent comic book fan, it would also be hard to see gun letting Bruce Wayne sit still for that long. His vision for the DC universe seems to value these characters bouncing off of each other. So, the quicker you get all the main players into the picture, probably the better.

With that out in the open, you might be expecting Batman to pop up in Superman: Legacy next year. Well, James Gunn wants you to know that appearance isn't in the cards. Another rumor was making the rounds on social media, and it concerned Clark Kent and Bruce Wayne meeting up in that massive DC film. Gunn was quick to point out that he was the one writing the script for Superman: Legacy, so he'd probably know if Batman was supposed to pop-up. Every moment between now and the end of his tenure as DC Studios head, James Gunn is going to disprove and correct every wild rumor on the Internet.

Why Will The Brave and the Bold Be Different?

(Photo: DC)

So, we don't know a lot about Brave and the Bold. But, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran did say something that should excite longtime fans of Batman who have been waiting to see certain elements of the Bat-family hit the big screen. If you love Damian Wayne, you might want to sit down for this one.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman..." Gunn previously said. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

"And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long," Safran chimed-in.

When Can You Expect More Concrete DC News

For a lot of last summer, there wasn't much news to report on the DCU front. Hollywood had its hands full with a combination Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strike. So, there were few announcements of new projects or castings around the industry. However, now that those strikes have ended, updates have begun to trickle out. James Gunn told DC fans on Threads that new DC Studios information could be on deck this year

"I don't even know where we are with everything, as I haven't been able to talk with our writers while this has been happening," Gunn wrote. "Although I'm very happy with the outcome, the strike was a real wrench in the process for sure, so I'll have to see where we are on everything for the next couple weeks. But yeah I'd imagine more news out in the not-too-distant future."

Are you glad the DCU Batman is coming sooner? Let us know down in the comments!