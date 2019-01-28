The Real Reason Jay Leno Was Thanked in ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Credits Revealed

Mary Poppins Returns was a delightful sequel to the 1964 Disney classic and left nostalgic audiences extremely fulfilled. However, when the film ended, many fans were left with a lingering question: Why was Jay Leno thanked in the end credits?

According to Entertainment Weekly, the topic came up in a recent episode of How Was Your Week With Julie Klausner, a podcast in which performer and writer, Julie Klausner, interviews various people in the entertainment industry. Well, thanks to some insight from one of the movie’s stars, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Leno mystery is no more.

Wait @julieklausner I asked about this when I saw that! Apparently there is a car sound effect from the 1930’s that they could not replicate, and someone realized Jay Leno had the car they needed. To record the sound effect.

“Wait @julieklausner I asked about this when I saw that! Apparently there is a car sound effect from the 1930’s that they could not replicate, and someone realized Jay Leno had the car they needed. To record the sound effect. There is your answer and hello,” Miranda answered.

Klausner was quick to respond to the tweet, thanking Miranda for solving the mystery.

“Hello Lin, and thank you for this. The answer exceeds my imagination,” she wrote.

It’s no surprise the former host of The Tonight Show‘s contribution was car-related considering he has a massive collection. As of two years ago, it was reported that Leno had 286 vehicles in his collection, which is comprised of 169 cars and 117 motorcycles.

Money Inc. ranked Leno’s ten most expensive cars and the vehicle in the number one stop is a 2006 EcoJet that’s literally priceless. To give you a better idea about how much some of his cars are worth, the #2 car is a 1955 Mercedes 300SL Gullwing Coupe, which is worth $1.8 million.

Back in 2017, Leno gave CNN’s Don Riddell a tour of his garage. To get a better look at his many vehicles click here.

Mary Poppins Returns stars Emily Blunt in the titular role as well as Emily Mortimer, Ben Whishaw, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Pixie Davies, Joel Dawson, Nathanael Saleh, Angela Lansbury and David Warner.

Mary Poppins Returns is still playing in select theaters.