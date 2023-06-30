Rebel Moon’s Charlie Hunnam Gets Transformed Into Green Arrow for DCU Fan Art

DC Studios has been hard at work developing their recently announced movie slate, which will begin with Creature Commandos and Waller on television, while their first feature film will be Superman: Legacy, which is being directed by James Gunn and stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan. Co-CEOs Gunn and Peter Safran have numerous other projects in development, but one character that they haven't announced as yet just so happens to be Green Arrow. Some fans are hopeful that we will see the character in the near future and even know which actor they want to play Green Arrow. That actor is none other than Charlie Hunnam (Rebel Moon), and one artist has created a cool concept to show how he could look as the Emerald Archer. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Youssef_Defenshi created a new piece of fan art that gives Rebel Moon's star the classic Green Arrow costume equipped with a bow, arrow, and quiver.

You can check out the fan art below.

Arrow's Stephen Amell on James Gunn Recasting Green Arrow

With Gunn and Safran quickly developing their DC Universe, it didn't take long for former actors who had played these characters to speak out about being replaced. Stephen Amell (Arrow) recently made his final appearance as Green Arrow during the final season of The Flash, and now all eyes are on who will play the role next. Amell recently spoke on Gunn and Safran's recasting of the Emerald Archer, and he didn't hold back.

"I am a custodian for Oliver Queen, and [Grant Gustin] is a custodian for Barry Allen in the same way that… look, I don't think anyone's asking Tom Welling how he feels about who's going to play the new Superman," Amell previously said. "Now, I get the proximity and stuff like that, but there will be another Oliver Queen. There will and it'll be new and cool and exciting and however much the internet hates it is probably a direct indication as to how good it's going to be."

He continued, "You've got to remember that these people aren't picked at random. Very, very smart people think long and hard about how they're going to go about this, and I'm sure that whoever they pick, if in fact they do, maybe they don't care about the character, I don't know, will do an amazing job."

What is Rebel Moon about?

Rebel Moon takes place in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. They dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand the Tyrant. The star-studded cast for the Rebel Moon includes Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, Corey Stoll, Ed Skrein, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, Cary Elwes, and the legendary Anthony Hopkins.

Rebel Moon will make its debut on Netflix on December 22nd.

What do you you think about the Green Arrow fan art? Would you like to see Charlie Hunnam as the DCU hero? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!