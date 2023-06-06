Stephen Amell Speaks Out on James Gunn's DC Recasting Green Arrow

With James Gunn and Peter Safran in charge of DC Studios, a new chapter of the DC Universe is underway, one that will see new films, new stories, and new iterations of fan favorite characters. Already in the works as part of the studio's initial slate, "Gods and Monsters" are films featuring Superman, Batman, and Supergirl and more characters are sure to follow — potentially including Green Arrow. Now, Stephen Amell, who brought Oliver Queen to life for nearly a decade on The CW's Arrow, is speaking out on the character eventually being recast and while Amell acknowledges that fans may not like someone new in the role at first, he sees his role as that of a "custodian" of the character and that whoever comes next will do a great job.

"I am a custodian for Oliver Queen, and [Grant Gustin] is a custodian for Barry Allen in the same way that… look, I don't think anyone's asking Tom Welling how he feels about who's going to play the new Superman," Amell said during a Whatnot live signing event. "Now, I get the proximity and stuff like that, but there will be another Oliver Queen. There will and it'll be new and cool and exciting and however much the internet hates it is probably a direct indication as to how good it's going to be."

He continued, "You've got to remember that these people aren't picked at random. Very, very smart people think long and hard about how they're going to go about this, and I'm sure that whoever they pick, if in fact they do, maybe they don't care about the character, I don't know, will do an amazing job."

Stephen Amell has said he's open to returning as Green Arrow

While Amell accepts that there will be someone else taking on the role of Green Arrow in the future, he also doesn't think he's done suiting up as the hero. Speaking with TVLine about the end of The Flash and the Arrowverse, the actor said he's open to playing the character again.

"I don't think so," Amell said when asked if he feels like he's suited up as Green Arrow for the final time. He went on to explain that while he wouldn't want to do a 22-episode season of television as the character again, something limited would be of interest.

"We had a good run on The CW in the Arrowverse, but the idea of 22 or 23 episodes a year… That's a very specific way to make television, with act breaks and all of those things," he said. "I had had my fill of playing Arrow in that particular medium. But the idea of going back and doing something on a limited basis or doing a movie [is of interest]."

