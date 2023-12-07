Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Early Release Announced by Netflix

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon is hitting Netflix a little bit early this month. On social media, the Netflix account teased a special December 21 release date at 7pm PT. So, the countdown is already on for Zack Snyder's latest project. CCXP last week brought some new reveals about the film. The convention also saw the director stepping onto the show floor to offer direct instruction to fans who wanted to get into their own custom trailer for the film. So, the hype just continues to build. In fact, Rebel Moon's first chapter is just the start of the ride with the sequel already announced and in the works. Snyder fans are eating good over on Netflix.

In the newest Rebel Moon teaser, the pulse-pounding action takes center stage. But, Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire fans are already whispering about the ending. Snyder only threw gasoline on the fire when he teased a cliffhanger in an interview with Total Film. "The truth is that movie one is a set-up for movie two," Snyder revealed. "The end is a crazy cliffhanger that launches you into The Scargiver."

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon will get a special early release on Netflix at 7PM PT on December 21.



Let the countdown begin! pic.twitter.com/3MDPpFpY3f — Netflix (@netflix) December 7, 2023

"Tonally, they're very different movies," Snyder explained of the young franchise. "In Part 1 we spend a lot of time in the village, having this real relationship to the place and people. So that when we actually have to fight and die for them, we care about them."

Rebel Moon Getting Multiple Directors Cuts

(Photo: CLAY ENOS/NETFLIX)

As with a lot of Zack Snyder projects, there is a director's cut coming. Netflix brass have even leaned into the concept and made it a part of the marketing push surrounding Rebel Moon. Entertainment Weekly talked to Snyder about the incoming versions of his movie. In a surprising move (but not too shocking) Rebel Moon's various cuts will take the movie up to an R-rating. However, those won't be available when the movie first hits the service.

"Zack is a world-builder," producer Wesley Coller told the outlet. "He loves the layering of a world and the details of a story and the nuances of a character. His process always has him doing so much exploring what's under the hood, not just what we see on screen. Having the opportunity to take this fresh idea and build all of that out, asking this question over here and finding the answer to that over there, was the most exciting part to him."

What Will Rebel Moon: Part One Be About?

"This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan," Snyder shared when the film first got announced. "It's my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out... I've spent the last two or three years building out this universe. Every corner has to be painted in. I've been doing designs, constantly drawing and really cultivating its fertile ground to make this world fully realized."

Netflix describes the movie: "In Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire, when a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival."

"Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed."

