Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Stars React to Being Cast in New Video

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender isn't going anywhere anytime soon. If you did not know, the live-action adaptation went live last month, and it earned quick praise from fans. With thousands of solid reviews banked, Netflix ordered not one but two more seasons of the Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation. And in a new video, the Netflix team has revealed how its stars reacted to being cast.

So be prepared, alright? This sweet behind-the-scenes reel will make you tearbend. It's unavoidable.

As you can see above, the clip was released by Team Avatar at Netflix, and it brings all of the show's stars together. It is there fans get to watch each of the cast react to being offered their starring roles. The reel begins with Dallas Liu being let in on his secret Avatar: The Last Airbender audition, but he doesn't seem too surprised about the Zuko revelation.

Of course, the same cannot be said for the rest of the cast. Ian Ousley, the actor behind Sokka, almost did a double take after being told he had been reading for the warrior's role. He even sheds a few tears when the crew offers Sokka role to him, and he's not alone in that. Kiawentiio is seen overcome with emotions after being offered the chance to play Katara. And of course, that doesn't even account for Gordon Cormier.

The child actor has most definitely grown since he was cast, and this video shows that side-by-side comparison. In the clip, we can see a young Cormier as he's offered the role of Aang. It doesn't take long for the boy to start crying, and he's more than happy to accept the gig. And by the end of the chat, yes – Cormier comes to the realization that he'll need to be bald for the role.

This video reveals how Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender family came together, and it is nothing short of wholesome. Now, all eyes are on the leads as they prepare for what's next. Netflix has ordered two more seasons of the show which will cover the remaining seasons of the Nickelodeon series. New characters and intense fights are on the horizon for Aang's gang at Netflix. And in the wake of season one, the team is just as amped as they were when first cast.

What do you think about the cast leading Avatar: The Last Airbender? Did Netflix find the right stars?