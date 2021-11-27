Red Notice Beats Bird Box As Netflix’s Most-Watched Movie, According to The Rock

Red Notice hit Netflix earlier this month, and the new action/comedy from director Rawson Marshall Thurber had Netflix’s biggest opening day for any film. The movie stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot in a worldwide adventure about art thieves. Despite the movie’s poor critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences seem to be enjoying the new flick. Last week, Johnson and Thurber celebrated the fact that Red Notice had been watched by 150 million people, and it seemed they were on their way to becoming the most-watched movie on Netflix. According to Johnson’s latest Instagram post, the movie has officially beaten Bird Box as the streaming service’s most successful film.

“Nyet politsiya… Not a COP!Here’s my slick talkin’ frenemy @vancityreynolds and I, giving you a taste of why RED NOTICE has officially become THE BIGGEST MOVIE IN THE HISTORY OF NETFLIX!!! In under two weeks, we’ve shattered all records and we have many weeks to go. THANK YOU GUYS and enjoy RED NOTICE this weekend around the world 🌍,” Johnson wrote. You can check out his post below:

Johnson has more to celebrate this week than just the success of Red Notice. Not only is Johnson up for “The Male Movie Star of 2021” at the upcoming People’s Choice Awards for his performance in Jungle Cruise, but he’s also been named the winner of The People’s Champion Award. This is certainly a well-deserved win for Johnson. The self-proclaimed “Dwanta Claus” is constantly giving back. In fact, he went viral this week for a heartwarming video that showed him giving a fan a new truck. Johnson took to Twitter to share a clip of him surprising fans at a screening of Red Notice. However, there was one audience member who was in for an extra special surprise. Oscar Rodriguez, a Navy veteran and personal trainer who takes care of his mother and volunteers to help women who have been affected by domestic violence, was called onstage by The Rock and then surprised with his new wheels.

In Red Notice, Johnson’s federal agent character is on the hunt for Reynolds’ art thief. “[Dwayne plays an] FBI profiler who specializes in art crime,” Thurber previously explained. “He is on the hunt for Ryan Reynolds, who plays the most wanted art thief in the world. Gal Gadot plays this mysterious figure in the art world. As the say… high-jinks ensue.”

Red Notice is now streaming on Netflix.