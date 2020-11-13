Red Notice: Gal Gadot Reflects on Her Time Filming with The Rock and Ryan Reynolds

✖

After a long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, production on Red Notice finally wrapped in Atlanta this week. The movie has a star-studded cast including Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock. All of the stars have been active on social media during the Netflix film's production, sharing photos and stories about their time on set. Now that she has wrapped, Gadot took to Instagram today to reflect on the process and thank the crew for their hard work.

"Now that I’m back home I’ve had time to reflect on the past couple of months shooting #RedNotice. In order to go back to work during the pandemic came with a lot of sacrifices especially from our amazing crew. In order to finish shooting the movie we had to be sequestered 24/7 and only go to and from set. The crew had to be away from their families for several months and they worked their butts off so we can all deliver the best movie possible while keeping everyone safe. I’m always aware of the fact that things are impactful and special only when there’s a collective force behind it. This one was for sure that. Thank you so much RedNotice crew. Thank you @rawsonthurber and my amazing co stars @therock and @vancityreynolds Can’t wait for all of you to see the movie!!!! It’s so damn good," Gadot wrote.

Recently, The Rock shared that the Red Notice set had the "most aggressive COVID measures in Hollywood." This came shortly after it was revealed that the actor and his whole family had the virus.

Back in March, Johnson revealed that Red Notice is Netflix's biggest investment to date, saying, "Our movie, Red Notice (about the world's greatest art thief, an FBI profiler and the world's greatest con man) is the biggest investment Netflix has made thus far. Thank you for the trust and commitment. My handshake is my word. Our accountability to Ted [Sarandos] & his team to deliver for Netflix and most importantly, deliver something great for my one and only boss - the audience/consumer worldwide. Let's get back to work. This is a fun one."

Red Notice is expected to be released sometime next year.