Red Notice: Gal Gadot Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo Featuring The Rock and Ryan Reynolds

✖

Ryan Reynolds had a birthday this week and he recieved a lot of love on social media from fans and friends. He even got razzed by a few celebrities, including Hugh Jackman, who shared a hilarious throwback photo. Seth Rogen also shared a post calling the Deadpool star a "generic handsome white man." However, one post that was especially exciting was by Wonder Woman star, Gal Gadot. Gadot has been filming Red Notice in Atlanta with Reynolds and Dwyane Johnson AKA The Rock. Gadot shared a photo of the main cast with director Rawson Marshall Thurber.

"This photo was taken while @rawsonthurber gave a big speech for @vancityreynolds birthday and right before we all started to sing birthday songs in Hebrew as we drank gin and tequila. Well not really... Unfortunately, I’m not shooting today but I figure I give an elaborate big shout out for Ryan’s bday! Happy birthday, friend! 🎈 📷 @masistills," Gadot wrote. "I’m willing to learn Hebrew. And tequila," Reynolds replied. You can check out the image below:

This is not the first photo we've seen of the director chatting with the cast. Reynolds also posted one from the Red Notice set last month. You can check out that photo here.

Recently, The Rock revealed that the Red Notice set has the "most aggressive COVID measures in Hollywood." The Netflix movie is being written and directed by Thurber who also directed Johnson in Central Intelligence and Skyscraper.

Back in March, Johnson revealed that Red Notice is Netflix's biggest investment to date, saying, "Our movie, Red Notice (about the world's greatest art thief, an FBI profiler and the world's greatest con man) is the biggest investment Netflix has made thus far. Thank you for the trust and commitment. My handshake is my word. Our accountability to Ted [Sarandos] & his team to deliver for Netflix and most importantly, deliver something great for my one and only boss - the audience/consumer worldwide. Let's get back to work. This is a fun one."

Red Notice is expected to be released sometime next year.