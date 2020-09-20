The Rock Says Red Notice Set Has “Most Aggressive COVID Measures in Hollywood”

✖

Netflix's Red Notice has resumed production in Atlanta, and it appears they are being extra cautious when it comes to COVID-19. The film's production was halted earlier this year due to the pandemic, and now that they are back, both Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot have shared photos of the COVID tests they took before returning to the set. A new post by Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock details some of the measures they are taking to keep the cast and crew safe.

"The world has changed and so has our process - we are officially back to work on filming RED NOTICE. A very productive first week back of work, but certainly not without some angst and anxiety, but overall our incredible crew remained focused, disciplined and executed brilliantly all week long. We have implemented the most aggressive health and safety Covid measures in all of Hollywood, but as I shared with our crew yesterday, we’re all still in beta phase with no 'COVID playbook' to reference," Johnson wrote.

He added, "We’re an agile crew — learning on the go and we will create the blueprint for how effective a large scale production can operate during a pandemic. Proud to go shoulder to shoulder with our entire crew on this game-changer. In the meantime, I’ll continue to screw up my lines and pretend to listen to my director/writer here @rawsonthurber as he shows me my firing target." You can check out the post below:

It's no surprise to learn Johnson is taking "aggressive" measures considering he recently revealed that he and his family had tested positive for the disease. In a recent Instagram post, Johnson told fans that he and his family had all tested positive and while they are "on the other side" of the illness, he said it was one of the most challenging and difficult things he'd ever personally had to endure

"I've been through some doozies in the past. I've gone around and gotten my a** kicked a little bit in the past. I've had some challenges, but testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries or being evicted or being broke, which I have been more than a few times," he smiled. "The reason that this feels different is because my number one priority is to always protect my family. Protect my children, my loved ones. It is our, I mean you guys, all of our number one priority….We are on the other side of COVID-19, and we are stronger and healthier."

Red Notice does not yet have a release date.