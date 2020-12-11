Seth Rogen Posts Hilarious Message For Ryan Reynolds’ Birthday

✖

Happy Birthday, Ryan Reynolds! The actor known for playing Deadpool turned 44 today, October 23rd. Reynolds has gotten a lot of love on social media from friends and fans, and seems to be having a fun birthday. Not only did he joke about sharing a birthday with Game of Thrones star, Emilia Clarke, but he also got classically razzed by his number one frenemy, Hugh Jackman. The Wolverine star wasn't the only celebrity to have a little fun at Reynolds' expense today. Fellow Canadian, Seth Rogen, had the perfect message for Reynolds on his special day.

"Happy birthday to the wonderful @VancityReynolds,” Rogen wrote. However, he included an image of Reynolds from Google where the image search read "generic handsome white man." "I enjoyed this," Reynolds replied. You can view the post below:

Reynolds got some more fun birthday shoutouts from folks like Jimmy Kimmel and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield. You can check some of those posts out here.

Reynolds has been "extremely online" this week, posting tons of fun content. After the actor posted a photo of himself and Blake Lively holding their mail-in ballots, a new conspiracy arose about Lively's drawn-on shoes. After she was called out online for clearly photoshopping shoes onto her feet, the couple had a lot of fun with the situation on Instagram. This week, Reynolds also shared some new selfies in order to encourage people to vote.

As for Reynolds' upcoming movies, the actor will be seen next in Free Guy, which is currently sticking to its guns with its 2020 release date.

"I always look at like, sports movies are good metaphors," Reynolds said during a virtual Free Guy press conference. "The greatest sports movies ever made are not actually about sports. Field of Dreams, I wouldn't characterize that as a baseball story. They used baseball as a vehicle to tell a really beautiful story about a son and a father trying to connect. And I think that we're doing the same thing. We're using the video game world, the Free City world, and video game culture, as a sort of a vehicle to tell this really beautiful and powerful human story."

We hope you had a great birthday, Ryan!

Free Guy is currently expected to be released on December 11th.