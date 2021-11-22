Red Notice Holds Off Multiple New Series for Top Netflix Spot

It didn’t take long for Red Notice to establish itself as one of the most formidable Netflix original movies in the streaming service’s history. In the days following its release last weekend, Netflix revealed that Red Notice was the most-watched Netflix film debut, which wasn’t all that surprising given the trio of stars attached. Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot make for a winning combination and Red Notice was always going to have a massive debut on Netflix, What’s perhaps even more impressive is the staying power that this film has shown over the last week and a half.

The week after Red Notice‘s premiere saw several highly anticipated Netflix originals make their debuts as well. These new arrivals included the second season of smash hit documentary series Tiger King, as well as the live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. Both shows have several different episodes to their names, meaning viewers have more time to invest in them compared to a movie like Red Notice. But somehow, despite the hype surrounding the shows, Red Notice still holds the top spot on Netflix.

Sunday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 list shows Red Notice still holding on to the first position. New movies and shows have arrived, but it hasn’t budged. Tiger King made it all way to second place and Cowboy Bebop is sitting in third, but neither one could find a way to beat Red Notice.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday’s Netflix Top 10 below.

1. Red Notice

“An FBI profiler pursuing the world’s most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who’s always one step ahead.”

2. Tiger King

“A zoo owner spirals out of control amid a cast of eccentric characters in this true murder-for-hire story from the underworld of big cat breeding.”

3. Cowboy Bebop

“Long on style and perpetually short on cash, bounty hunters Spike, Jet and Faye trawl the solar system looking for jobs. But can they outrun Spike’s past?”

4. Hellbound

“Unearthly beings deliver bloody condemnations, sending individuals to hell and giving rise to a religious group founded on the idea of divine justice.”

5. Arcane

“Amid the stark discord of twin cities Piltover and Zaun, two sisters fight on rival sides of a war between magic technologies and clashing convictions.”

6. The Queen of Flow

“Seventeen years after being wrongly imprisoned, a talented songwriter seeks justice against the men who caused her downfall and killed her family.”

7. The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

“When a priceless Christmas relic is stolen, royal look-alike Margaret and Stacy turn to audacious doppelgänger Fiona – and her dashing ex – for help.”

8. Maid

“After fleeing an abusive relationship, a young mother finds a job cleaning houses as she fights to provide for her child and build them a better future.”

9. Narcos: Mexico

“Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new ‘Narcos’ saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.”

10. Squid Game

“Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.”