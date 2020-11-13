Red Notice: The Rock Shares New Photo With Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot as Production Wraps

✖

The biggest and most anticipated Netflix movie of 2021 has officially wrapped production! Red Notice, the new action-comedy from writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber, has a cast that consists of three of the most in-demand actors working in Hollywood today. The film stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, and Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds. Johnson is also one of the movie's producers, and he has been sharing updates on its progress with fans throughout production. On Tuesday night, he let the world know that filming had finally been completed.

Johnson posted a photo of himself, Gadot, and Reynolds on his Instagram account, confirming that production had wrapped. The photo he shared isn't an official still from the movie itself, but it seems like the three actors could be wearing the costumes they don in the movie, especially since Johnson hasn't been big on black turtlenecks since high school.

"The FBI profiler. The world's most wanted art thief. And the greatest conman the world has never seen. Also known as... Deadpool. Wonder Woman. Black Adam. That's an official wrap on our film Red Notice. Thank you to my co-stars [Gal Gadot] and [Ryan Reynolds] (and their families) for your commitment and talent to making something great for the fans to enjoy. That's a wrap!"

Red Notice was originally set to be a Universal Studios production, but it was shifted to Netflix when the proposed budget became more than Universal wanted to pay. Johnson is producing the film through his Seven Bucks Production banner, alongside Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, Rawson Marshall Thurber's Bad Version, Inc., and Beau Flynn's Flynn Picture Company.

This will mark the third collaborative effort between Johnson and Thurber. The filmmaker previously worked with Johnson on Central Intelligence and Skyscraper. Before pairing up with Johnson, Thurber was best known for his work directing comedies such as Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story and We're the Millers.

Production on Red Notice was supposed to be completed much earlier than this, but the coronavirus pandemic caused things to come to a halt back in March, as was the case with just about every production around the globe. Filming was able to restart in the fall.

Are you looking forward to checking out Red Notice when it comes to Netflix? Let us know in the comments!