Regina King Joined By Avengers Star Don Cheadle For One Night In Miami Watch Party

Regina King’s One Night in Miami is having a Watch Party this evening, and Don Cheadle will be on hand for the festivities. The Avengers star’s presence was announced by Amazon Studios on Twitter this week. The big event gets rolling in an hour from now on January 15th at 5:30 PM PT. So, It’s clear that feeds across Twitter will be filled up with people clamoring for more insight on the film. Fans can catch it on Prime and tweet along with all the fun. This is the directorial debut for the beloved actress. Audiences have clearly enjoyed what they’ve seen as Rotten Tomatoes has One Night in Miami sitting at 98% freshness so far. If that weren’t enough to celebrate, fans also noticed that today was King’s birthday and have been flooding the web with tribute posts as well. So, there’s no shortage of reasons to have a good time on this Friday evening. Check out the announcement below:

.@DonCheadle is joining director @ReginaKing this Friday, January 15 for the official One Night in Miami... Watch Party! Don't miss out on the fun. Be here at 5:30PM PT! #OneNightInMiami pic.twitter.com/u7oQe7O7lw — Regina King Stan Account (@AmazonStudios) January 14, 2021

Not too long ago, King thanked the entire cast and crew for all their hard work on HBO’s Watchmen. The series raked in the awards and Amazon is hoping the same is in store for One Night in Miami.

"I just wanted to take another moment to say thank you. Thank you to the incredible Watchmen fans. You rode hard for us and it could not be more appreciated. Playing Sister Night, Angela Abar, was just a singular expense. Words cannot really express what playing her meant to me, but she would not have been as amazing without an incredible support system, and incredible cast. Yahya Abdul-Mateen, I love you, man. I love my castmates, I wish I could name every single one of you: Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Jovan Adepo, Don Johnson, Mr. Louis Gossett Jr., Jeremy Irons, and the list goes on and on and on and on.”

King continued, "This is just crazy times we’re in, but I wish I could name every single background actor to every camera operator to every VFX artist that worked on this show, and everyone in between."

