Ridley Scott Is Developing a New Alien Movie (But Which One Is It?)

Ridley Scott confirmed on Thursday that he is developing a new Alien movie, but he did not reveal any further details. At this point, there are three basic possibilities for the franchise, and fans might feel differently about each one. Read on for a look at what we know and what might be coming next.

The Hollywood Reporter published a profile on Scott and his Scott Free Productions on Thursday, including the 86-year-old’s current priorities. According to the article, Scott is “developing a new Alien movie for [20th Century Studios] in the wake of Romulus’ success.” This could mean that the project is a direct sequel to Alien: Romulus, or a follow-up trying to capitalize on its success. However, previous reports called Romulus a “stand-alone” movie and an “interquel,” and so far no one has directly contradicted that.

Another possibility is that Scott is developing the long-awaited sequel to Prometheus and Alien: Covenant. That idea has been discussed periodically ever since Covenant premiered in 2017, but it has been repeatedly sidelined, delayed and changed. It’s hard to gauge how much of a priority this might be for Scott – and how popular it would be among fans. Many disliked the subject matter of these prequels when they debuted, though some have come around on them over the years.

Finally, it’s possible that Scott is developing something completely new for his dystopian sci-fi setting. The Alien franchise has always been ripe for expansion, but the possibilities have never been as clear as they were in Romulus. The movie gave a fresh perspective on how interstellar society works in this setting, without losing focus on the horror elements that tie it to previous Alien entries.

It’s worth noting that THR‘s profile used the word “developing” – not “producing” or “directing.” This may be significant, as Scott would likely direct a sequel to Covenant himself, while he would be listed as a producer on a project like Romulus. Scott elaborated on the difference, saying that his role on Romulus was to guide director Fede Álvarez throughout the creative process.

“I can sniff out something that’s maybe too intellectual, or not intellectual enough,” he said. “Knowing the extremes is partly my job. Also, knowing when something is too long or too complex. That’s where I come in as a producer — really, as an editor. In that respect, I’m always respectful of the director, and if you’re respectful, they’ll listen to you.”

Alien: Romulus is now available to rent or purchase on PVOD services like Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Fandango at Home. At the time of this writing, all of the previous entries in the franchise are available to stream on Hulu. Check back for updates when Scott’s next Alien project is announced.