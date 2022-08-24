It's time to not be nice: filming has begun on Amazon's remake of Road House, starring Jake Gyllenhaal in the role played by Patrick Swayze in the 1989 original. Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow) is directing the reboot that stars Gyllenhaal (Ambulance, Spider-Man: Far From Home) as a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, only to discover that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise. On Tuesday, Gyllenhaal took to Instagram to announce the start of shooting and reveal the first look at the Amazon Original Movie:



"I've wanted to work with the ridiculously talented Doug Liman for years. Day 1. Roadhouse," Gyllenhaal wrote, sharing a photo of himself and Liman in the Dominican Republic, where Road House filming is officially underway.

Gyllenhaal leads a cast that includes Billy Magnussen (The Many Saints of Newark), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Gbemisola Ikumelo (A League of Their Own), Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Hannah Love Lanier (The Tiny Mighty Club), Travis Van Winkle (You), B.K. Cannon (Why Women Kill), Arturo Castro (The Terminal List), Dominique Columbus (Ray Donovan), Beau Knapp (The Lost Symbol), Bob Menery (Billions), and UFC champion Conor McGregor in his acting debut.

Anthony Bagarozzi (The Nice Guys) & Charles Mondry (Doc Savage) wrote the script. Joel Silver, whose credits include the original Road House as well as Lethal Weapon and Predator, is producing via his Silver Pictures; JJ Hook (6 Underground, The Lost City), Alison Winter (The Wall, Chaos Walking), and Aaron Auch (Orphan, The Losers) are executive producers.

In 1989's Road House, Swayze plays Dalton, a true gentleman with a degree in philosophy from NYU. He also has a flip side: he's the best bar bouncer in the business. When Dalton's brought in to clean up a popular establishment that becomes particularly rowdy, his calm is put to the test by the town bully. MGM previously developed a female-fronted reboot starring UFC superstar Ronda Rousey, but that version was abandoned.

Gyllenhaal's Road House will stream on Amazon Prime Video at a date that is TBA.