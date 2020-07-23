Rob Zombie Shares Behind-the-Scenes Devil's Rejects Photos in Honor of Its Anniversary

✖

Throughout his musical career, Rob Zombie regularly embraced the world of horror in a variety of ways, though it was his debut film House of 1000 Corpses that proved his filmmaking talents, which he followed up with the 2005 film The Devil's Rejects. While his debut film earned him a number of fans, the sequel saw the filmmaker fully lean into his strengths to deliver a compelling blend of humor and horror, cementing the Firefly Family as horror icons for a new generation. In honor of the film celebrating its 15th anniversary, Zombie took to Instagram to show off some behind-the-scenes looks at the endeavor.

"Happy Rejects day!!! Today marks the 15th Anniversary of the release of THE DEVIL’S REJECTS!!" the filmmaker shared. "I can’t believe it’s been that long. This is a very special movie to me and always will be. Thank you to all the fans worldwide that have [kept] this film alive after so many years. You are the best."

House of 1000 Corpses featured a group of weary travelers in search of the mythical "Doctor Satan," only to encounter the Firefly family and be subjected to their torturous tendencies. The sequel saw law enforcement come after the Firefly clan, leading Otis (Bill Moseley), Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie), and Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig) to hit the road to avoid capture, allowing them to continue their violent ways.

To the surprise of many, Zombie reunited the original stars of the series for another adventure with last year's 3 From Hell, which also saw Richard Brake join the crew as Winslow Foxworth Coltrane, adding even more mayhem to the mix. With Zombie often referring to the series as being a trilogy, it would seem unlikely to get any more sequels to the endeavor. Additionally, Haig passed away in 2019, devastating fans around the world.

