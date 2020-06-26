Rob Zombie Teases Firefly Trilogy Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook

✖

Filmmaker Rob Zombie finally concluded his Firefly Trilogy last year with the release of 3 From Hell, though the horrors aren't entirely over, as Zombie teased that a limited edition Blu-ray SteelBook release of the trilogy would soon be made available. The set will contain House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil's Rejects, and 3 From Hell, and will likely contain the various special features offered on those films' previous home video releases, but we could also expect all-new featurettes to shed more light on the process of bringing one of the most heinous families in the history of horror cinema to life.

"Dig it! This is a little sneak peek at the limited edition Steelbook bluray edition of the Firefly trilogy!" Zombie shared on Instagram with a tease of the release's artwork. "I will give you info soon on where to pre-order this amazing item. COMING SOON! Get one before they sell out !"

Through his various musical acts, Zombie established himself as a compelling figure in the metal scene through the '80s and '90s, an image made all the more compelling with his embrace of horror iconography in his bodies of work. The figure then dove head-first into the genre when crafting House of 1000 Corpses, which had a controversial reception even before it landed in theaters.

Filming on House of 1000 Corpses was completed in 2000, but the graphic nature of the film caused studio Universal Pictures to delay its release as it feared it would earn an NC-17 rating. Zombie ended up purchasing the rights to the film himself and collaborated with Lionsgate to release the film in 2003, as it underwent enough edits to tone it down to earn an R rating.

The film was enough of a success to warrant the 2005 sequel The Devil's Rejects, which grew the filmmaker's following even more and, despite the lead characters seemingly dying in the finale of that film, we saw their return 14 years later with 3 From Hell.

Stay tuned for details on the Blu-ray SteelBook release of the Firefly Trilogy.

