There is only one month left until the opening of Avengers: Doomsday (at the time of writing this), and the promotional campaign for the film is kicking into high gear. The latest promotional spot features Robert Downey Jr. talking about what it has been like returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom. The promo features Downey sitting in an empty movie theater, ruminating on his thoughts, while some footage from Doomsday is spliced into the video.

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One quick shot from the footage definitely caught our eye: the sight of one specific location that may be the biggest piece of evidence yet that a longstanding rumor about Doomsday‘s opening sequence may indeed be true. And if it is, then it will be the darkest opening for an Avengers movie yet.

Did Avengers: Doomsday Just Reveal The Death of Spider-Man’s World?

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There’s one scene in the new Avengers: Doomsday footage that has been given a much bigger visual punch: a city landscape that is clearly New York City, only it looks like the entire city is being dusted by Thanos and is crumbling to dust. Thanks to the clearer visuals, we can see that this is the familiar incursion effect that we’ve seen in films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But which version of NYC are we seeing meet its end? That’s where some Avengers: Doomsday theory comes into play.

One early “leak” about Avengers: Doomsday‘s plot was how the film would open. It was rumored that the opening sequence would be a final battle on Earth-96283, the world where Sam Riaim’s Spider-Man trilogy takes place. There have been conflicting versions of how it goes down, but the general gist of it is that Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man will desperately be trying to stop the incursion that will destroy his world. Deadpool (Tobey Maguire) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) are supposedly involved in the scene, as Spider-Man’s world finally meets its end.

A wrecked NYC in Avengers: Doomsday / Marvel Studios

The leaks also disagree about how the sequence will end: One version is that Maguire’s Spider-Man is whisked away to safety via a Time Variance Authority portal, setting Tobey’s Spider-Man up for a whole different battle sequence that has also been hinted to take place midway through the movie. The other version of the leak says Maguire’s Spider-Man dies battling Wolverine and Deadpool, as the X-Men take out one competing universe, and then set their sights on the Avengers’ world (Earth-616).

So is this the Sam Raimi Spider-Man version of New York we’re seeing in Avengers: Doomsday? Proving that will be hard before we get to the final cut of the film, but the Central Park location and surrounding buildings seem pretty familiar. There’s always the possibility that we could be seeing NYC from the Avengers’ world (Earth-616) or the X-Men’s world (Earth-10005), but both seem like they would be major twists in the film that Marvel wouldn’t even play around with spoiling in trailers. Teasing the end of Earth-96283 is far less risky, while still compelling to the average viewer.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18th. Do you think that’s Raimi’s NYC that’s being destroyed?