Oppenheimer Cast Reveal the Hilarious Name for Their Group Chat

The showdown of the year is finally happening next week: Barbie VS. Oppenheimer. While these movies are extremely different in terms of tone and style, they do have one thing in common aside from their release date, and that's a stacked cast. Recently, some of Oppenheimer's many stars had a chat with The Hollywood Reporter and revealed the group of actors playing the scientists who worked on the Manhattan Project have a WhatsApp group chat, and the name is pretty silly.

The "Oppenhomies" group chat includes actors such as Josh Hartnett, Benny Safdie, Gustaf Skarsgard, Kenneth Branagh, Matthew Modine, and Gary Oldman. "It was the cast of Ben-Hur," says Robert Downey Jr. told THR. "Everybody would have their moments. There were no small scenes."

Who Stars in Oppenheimer?

Directed by Chrsopther Nolan, Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer, David Krumholtz as Isidor Isaac Rabi, Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush, Josh Peck as Kenneth Bainbridge, Devon Bostick as Seth Neddermeyer, Matthias Schweighöfer as Werner Heisenberg, Christopher Denham as Klaus Fuchs, Guy Burnet as George Eltenton, Danny Deferrari as Enrico Fermi, Emma Dumont as Jackie Oppenheimer, Gustaf Skarsgård as Hans Bethe, Trond Fausa Aurvåg as George Kistiakowsky, and Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman.

"I think Robert Downey Jr. is just absolutely electrifying in that role. I think he's mind-blowingly good in it. We talked a lot, me and Robert and Chris [Nolan] about it, about this dynamic between that relationship because it's really, really interesting and complex," Murphy recently told ComicBook.com. "When you think that one man's motivation in destroying another man can be about a slight at this tiny, tiny event, so he feels slighted. It was just fascinating to talk about that."

"Then the scenes where we did get to work together, it was just the best," Murphy added. "He's the most wonderful scene partner and so generous, so focused, but you never know what you're going to get in a brilliant way. Some of those scenes, Chris let us loose a little bit so we could actually extemporize and improvise a little bit. They were some of my favorite scenes in the movie."

Opening on July 21st, Oppenheimer is based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.