Oppenheimer Star Emily Blunt Clears Up Rumors She's Taking a Break From Acting

Oppenheimer held its big red carpet premiere earlier today, and while it was happening, SAG-AFTRA decided to begin striking, which forced all of the actors to leave the premiere immediately. But before that all happened, some of Oppenheimer's stars had the chance to talk with the press about the film and other things. While speaking with Deadline at the red carpet premiere of Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt had the chance to clear up recent rumors that she was taking a break from acting. Blunt revealed that those rumors were overblown and that she only wanted to take "some months off to be with the kids".

"Honestly, that story was sort of overblown," Blunt revealed while on the red carpet for Oppenheimer. "I'm just taking downtime. Not quitting Hollywood. I just was taking some months off to be with the kids."

What will happen in Oppenheimer?

Universal describes Oppenheimer as follows, "Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX®-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. The film is produced by Emma Thomas, Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan. Oppenheimer is filmed in a combination of IMAX® 65mm and 65mm large-format film photography including, for the first time ever, sections in IMAX® black and white analogue photography."

Oppenheimer features a cast led by Cillian Murphy as the titular protagonist, Emily Blunt as Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer, David Krumholtz as Isidor Isaac Rabi, Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush, Josh Peck as Kenneth Bainbridge, Devon Bostick as Seth Neddermeyer, Matthias Schweighöfer as Werner Heisenberg, Christopher Denham as Klaus Fuchs, Guy Burnet as George Eltenton, Danny Deferrari as Enrico Fermi, Emma Dumont as Jackie Oppenheimer, Gustaf Skarsgård as Hans Bethe, Trond Fausa Aurvåg as George Kistiakowsky, and Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman.

Oppenheimer is set to hit theaters in July 21st.

