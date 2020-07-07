Avengers: Endgame Directors Close To New Robert Downey Jr. Movie

✖

The directors of Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame know a thing or two about working with Marvel actors. They have already teamed up with Thor actor Chris Hemsworth for the successful release of Extraction under their AGBO Films banner and will soon be dropping Cherry starring Spider-Man actor Tom Holland. While they are developing a number of projects with Avengers stars, there is one project which is going to be a particularly interesting reunion and it's getting closer to coming to fruition. Anthony Russo and Joe Russo will probably be working with Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. again in the near future.

The directing duo have been hard at work despite the Hollywood shutdown in 2020, developing projects for AGBO to deliver. In April, Joe Russo teased a slate of ideas which included Marvel stars. Now, when asked directly about a project with Downey Jr., he tells ComicBook.com there is "not long" until such a project brings them back together with the man who played Tony Stark.

As for what shape that project is taking behind-the-scenes, the directors can not share just yet -- but it's now just a matter of time.

In the mean time, they have been hard at work on Holland's Cherry and are also releasing Relic, a horror film with Spider-Man: Far From Home star Jake Gyllenhaal attached as a producer. "[Gyllenhaal] initially found the film and the filmmaker and then brought it to us to help produce and finance and we absolutely loved the script," Joe Russo said. "Natalie James, who directed the film, has some incredible short films that she made prior to this, it was very evident that she was extremely talented. So we couldn't have been prouder to support her and the movie, and Jake who has exceptional taste, very grateful he brought the movie to us."

A sad note for Marvel fans: when the directors team up with the Marvel cast members, they only spend "very little," time talking about the work on that franchise or recalling memories from those projects. "Maybe over a beer when we're laughing about the time when said something happened," Joe Russo said. "It is interesting that, I just think everyone's been in Marvel at this point in some capacity. You are always going to run into people who have been involved in a Marvel movie in some way. Plus, Marvel, the brand is so well known that anybody who comes out of it comes out of it with some extra capital that they can use to leverage other movies to get made. Smaller films, more experimental films. And us teaming up with Jake on Relic was really both of us lending our brand capital to an amazing young filmmaker."

Talking to ComicBook.com in April, Joe Russo first revealed the prospect of reuniting with Downey. "We'd love to do something with Robert Downey, we're talking about a few things with him," Joe Russo said. "There's another project for talking to [Chris] Evans about, there's two more projects we're talking to Hemsworth about. There's something else we're talking to Holland about. We love our family, our Marvel family. We all spend a lot of time together, had a lot of laughs together. We enjoy working together and that's a priority for my brother and I. We have to love the creative aspects of a project as much as we love the people we're going to go work with on it so that everyone has great quality of life."

Are you ready to see the Russo Bros. reunite with Robert Downey Jr. for a new movie? What type of movie do you want to see? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

The Russo Brothers will be dropping their latest episode of Russo Bros. Pizza Film School with special guest Taika Waititi this Friday on AGBO's YouTube channel.

(Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.