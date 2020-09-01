Robert Downey Jr. Confirms He's All Done With Marvel

✖

Sorry Marvel fans: Robert Downey is once again confirming that he is done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. RDJ was making an appearance on the SmartLess podcast hosted by Jason Bateman (Ozark), Sean Hayes (Will & Grace), and Will Arnett (BoJack Horseman), where he said in no uncertain terms that, "that's all done" about his MCU obligations, when asked about how he's balancing family and Marvel movie time after Iron Man's big death in Avengers: Endgame. So for those fans who were still holding out some kind of hope for a big Iron Man return to the MCU: it should probably be sinking in now that it won't happen with RDJ...

Of course, there is a slight asterisk attached to Robert Downey Jr.'s statement. "That's all done," refers to his commitments filming Marvel movies - it doesn't necessarily speak to his time appearing onscreen in MCU projects. A potentially big leak from Marvel's Black Widow movie revealed Tony Stark/Iron Man has a cameo moment in the film; however, the devil is (as always) in the details. Soon after word broke that RDJ could show up in Black Widow, other rumors speculated that it would be in the form of a Captain America: Civil War deleted scene.

That scene (which has been screened before, but never released as bonus material) sees Tony Stark meet with Natasha Romanoff, and tells her to go on the run. That scene would then serve as a direct bridge into the events of Black Widow, as the solo film takes place in the span of time between Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

It would be a powerful moment of nostalgia for Marvel fans, as that recycled Civil War scene would be a happy reminder of brighter days when both Iron Man and Black Widow were alive and well in the MCU. It would also serve as a nice full-circle turn to Tony and Natasha's MCU arc, as getting closer to Tony Stark (as opposed to escaping him) was Widow's first storyline in the franchise (Iron Man 2).

Of course with anything Marvel, you never want to say "never." Downey seems to have genuinely moved on from his role as Iron Man in the franchise, but there are so many ways that Marvel Studios could bring him back to the MCU (for the right price, of course). Flashbacks and resurrections are all comic book devices that are on the table - and if Riri Williams/Ironheart is coming to the MCU, RDJ's voice is the one fans want for her armor's A.I. system. So... keep hope alive?

The MCU continues with Black Widow on November 6th.

