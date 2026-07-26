Avengers: Doomsday Footage at Comic-Con Teases Dr. Doom’s Backstory

Avengers: Doomsday has been building for quite some time, with the upcoming chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe smashing together three separate universes. On one side, you have the 616’s Avengers, and on the other, you have Marvel’s First Family, the Fantastic Four, and the company’s merry mutants, the X-Men. Even with all their powers combined, it still might not be enough to ultimately defeat Robert Downey Jr’s Victor Von Doom, but they’re going to try. At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Dr. Doom has taken over Hall H and shared some sinister footage with the crowd of attendees.

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With the Avengers: Doomsday trailer hitting the internet earlier this week, Marvel Studios still has some major secrets up its sleeve. In the footage that hit Hall H, a female narrator speaks of Dr. Doom, stating that he was once far kinder than his current state and was always the “smartest guy in the room.” Reed Richards is then shown in an alien environment that has been destroyed, asking Doom if he is responsible for the carnage. We also witness Doom rising Sentinels from the Earth, before the footage then once again shows Doom’s fight against Thor, highlighting once again how Victor has seemingly surpassed the God of Thunder in the power department. Luckily, we won’t have to wait much longer to see Doom’s war against the multiverse as the movie is set to land this December.

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Doomsday is Coming

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Avengers: Doomsday, much like Avengers: Infinity War, is only the opening salvo for a two-part film series that will change the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever. While Infinity War had its Endgame, Doomsday will have Secret Wars, which still has quite a few secrets surrounding its release. The second half of this dynamic duo still has quite a few secrets surrounding it, as many are wondering what Dr. Doom will be up to. Luckily, the comics have given many readers, and Marvel fans have something of a roadmap as to what they might expect.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars have been taking elements from writer Jonathan Hickman’s Avengers comic book run. During this mini-series, Dr. Doom had to smash several different universes together into one planet dubbed “Battle World,” with the added benefit of giving Victor god-like powers. Ultimately, it took the surviving members of the Marvel Universe to band together to take down Dr. Doom, but the Marvel Universe saw some big changes in the fallout from the latest Secret Wars comic. While the MCU isn’t looking at a full reboot according to Kevin Feige, the mastermind behind Marvel’s theatrical success is teasing a much more digestible cinematic universe in the future.

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