Robin Williams Fans Remember the Legendary Actor on What Would Have Been His 70th Birthday

Robin Williams was one of the greatest comedic actors of all time, rising to fame in the late '70s for playing Mork in Mork & Mindy and going on to star in classic films such as Good Morning Vietnam, Popeye, Hook, Aladdin, Mrs. Doubtfire, Jumanji, The Birdcage, and much more. He even won an Academy Award in 1998 for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Good Will Hunting. Sadly, Williams passed away in 2014 at age 63 of an apparent suicide. Since the star's passing, people have continued to pay tribute to him in various ways, often sighting him as one of the hardest celebrity deaths. Williams was born in 1951 on July 21st, which would have made today his 70th birthday. Many people have taken to Twitter to honor Williams on his special day.

Today, Twitter is filled with quotes by Williams, stills from his best projects, fan art, and throwback photos from his many years working in Hollywood. Back in 2020, a documentary was released about Williams and featured his wife, Susan Schneider Williams, saying, "The way that he was able to battle through the inner turmoils, he was a freaking warrior." Similar sentiments are being expressed on Twitter today. You can check out some of the tweets that were made in Williams' honor below...