Robin Williams Fans Remember the Legendary Actor on What Would Have Been His 70th Birthday
Robin Williams was one of the greatest comedic actors of all time, rising to fame in the late '70s for playing Mork in Mork & Mindy and going on to star in classic films such as Good Morning Vietnam, Popeye, Hook, Aladdin, Mrs. Doubtfire, Jumanji, The Birdcage, and much more. He even won an Academy Award in 1998 for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Good Will Hunting. Sadly, Williams passed away in 2014 at age 63 of an apparent suicide. Since the star's passing, people have continued to pay tribute to him in various ways, often sighting him as one of the hardest celebrity deaths. Williams was born in 1951 on July 21st, which would have made today his 70th birthday. Many people have taken to Twitter to honor Williams on his special day.
Today, Twitter is filled with quotes by Williams, stills from his best projects, fan art, and throwback photos from his many years working in Hollywood. Back in 2020, a documentary was released about Williams and featured his wife, Susan Schneider Williams, saying, "The way that he was able to battle through the inner turmoils, he was a freaking warrior." Similar sentiments are being expressed on Twitter today. You can check out some of the tweets that were made in Williams' honor below...
So Many Iconic Roles
Happy birthday Robin Williams, we miss you everyday. 🤍🕊 pic.twitter.com/7iSh7S0L0S— Madame Y (@yleniaindenial) July 21, 2021
A True Light
the way he lit up the screen, and our lives ✨
Robin Williams would have been 70 today. 💙🦋 pic.twitter.com/Sq3zEgOWZ2— Letterboxd (@letterboxd) July 21, 2021
Great Photos
Robin Williams would have been 70 years old today. (📷s by Sonya Sones) pic.twitter.com/PPpqRevA2u— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 21, 2021
Important Quotes
It would have been his 70th birthday today. #RobinWilliams pic.twitter.com/3AyEQ2z7iY— Sandy M.🇺🇸 🌊🩺🐾🐾 (@SandyMcInturff1) July 21, 2021
Oscars Throwback
Robin Williams winning Best Supporting Actor for his role in Good Will Hunting will always be one of my favorite Oscar moments.
#RobinWilliams pic.twitter.com/jYbYAPCvyx— In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) July 21, 2021
Fan Art
Not a year goes by without remembering you. Happy birthday #RobinWilliams ❤️ pic.twitter.com/O7s6bopz0O— Prasad Bhat (@PrasadPBhat) July 21, 2021
Sweet Memories
Happy heavenly 70th birthday to the late great #robinwilliams pic.twitter.com/SAWuvSRIks— july ruby ♌️ (@just_julyruby) July 21, 2021
More Quotes
Happy 70th Birthday #RobinWilliams
🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/dOemzlVRhT— UberFacts (@UberFacts) July 21, 2021
Another Look Back
Today is Robin Williams' birthday, he would've been 70. 🙏 #RobinWilliams pic.twitter.com/O14ForkEsC— Finite Films and TV (@finitefilmsldn) July 21, 2021
Finally, What's Your Favorite Role?
In honor of his birthday, we're looking back at the film and television career of #RobinWilliams. Which role is your favorite? https://t.co/wPnrYdhD9D pic.twitter.com/9FzQNZBFUe— IMDb (@IMDb) July 21, 2021