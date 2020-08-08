Robin's Wish: New Trailer for Robin Williams Documentary Captures the Actor's Final Days

The tragic passing of Robin Williams is still felt by fans all over the world, and a new documentary from those closest to him and those who worked with him during his final days will give fans a look at what the famed actor was really battling before his death. The new documentary is titled Robin's Wish, and it gives fans a very personal and real look at a man who was still entertaining and making people laugh as he fought a Lew Body Dementia, a disease that affects nearly everything in some way. Williams wife Susan Schneider Williams, Night at the Museum director Shawn Levy, and more pull back the curtain on his final weeks and days and more importantly shine a light on how much of a warrior and light Williams continued to be through it all, and you can watch the first trailer in the video above.

At one point Levy recalls feeling that something was off with Robin during their work on the third film, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb. "The last movie, it was clear to all of us on that set that something was going on with Robin," Levy said. He would also say "I remember him saying to me 'I don't know what's going on, I'm not me anymore.'"

Things started to become clearer after Susan saw the coroner's report, revealing just what Robin was dealing with before he died. "I was called in to go over the Coroners report, and that was the beginning of understanding what had really gone on," Williams said. "My husband had unknowingly been battling a deadly disease."

Director of the Memory and Aging Center Bruce Miller explains just how awful Lewy Body Dementia is. "Lewy Body Dementia is a devastating illness. It increases anxiety, self-doubt, causes delusions that have never been present in someone," Miller said.

"Nearly every region of his brain was under attack. He experienced himself disintegrating," Williams said.

Through all of that, Williams continue to fight it, and that's what Williams wants people to know. "The way that he was able to battle through the inner turmoils, he was a freaking warrior," Williams said.

"It no longer feels loyal to be silent about it but maybe more loyal to share," Levy said.

"He was blessed with what his heart was capable of. In the midst of fear, he wanted to help people be less afraid," Williams said. That's when we hear a quote from Robin, who says "Self goes away. Ego, bye-bye. The thing that matters are others, that's what life is about."

You can view the official description for Robin's Wish below.

"An intimate portrait of Robin Williams and his invulnerable spirit, Robin's Wish is the story of what really happened to one of the greatest entertainers of all time - and what his mind was fighting."

