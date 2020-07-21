Robin Williams Fans Remember Him on What Would Have Been His 69th Birthday

Fans are remembering comedian and actor Robin Williams on what would have been his 69th birthday. Williams died in 2014. He had a storied career in showbusiness, starting of as a standup comedian and then going to star in the sitcom Mork & Mindy. From their, he became a film star and continued to guest star on a number of television shows. He's best known for movies like Mrs. Doubtfire; Good Morning, Vietnam; and Good Will Hunting, with performances spanning from family friendly comedic roles to the more dramatic. He's also remembered for his voice acting, most notably voicing the Genie and Disney's Aladdin.

Williams is survived by his wife and three children. In 2016, his daughter Zelda Williams posted to social media about remembering her father on his 63rd birthday.

"Still not really sure what to do on days like today…" she wrote. "I know I can’t give you a present anymore, but I guess that means I’ll just have to keep giving them in your name instead. This year, I tried to help three causes you cared about in one; rescue dogs, people suffering from disabilities, and our nation’s wounded veterans, so I donated to freedomservicedogs.org. They rescue pups from shelters and train them so that they can be paired with someone in dire need of their help and companionship. Thought you'd get a kick out of furry, four legged friends helping change the world, one warrior in need at a time. Happy birthday Poppo. Shasha, Zakky, Codeman and I all love you and miss you like crazy. Xo"

Keep reading to see how fans are remembering Williams on his birthday.

Photo by Vera Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images