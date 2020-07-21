Robin Williams Fans Remember Him on What Would Have Been His 69th Birthday
Fans are remembering comedian and actor Robin Williams on what would have been his 69th birthday. Williams died in 2014. He had a storied career in showbusiness, starting of as a standup comedian and then going to star in the sitcom Mork & Mindy. From their, he became a film star and continued to guest star on a number of television shows. He's best known for movies like Mrs. Doubtfire; Good Morning, Vietnam; and Good Will Hunting, with performances spanning from family friendly comedic roles to the more dramatic. He's also remembered for his voice acting, most notably voicing the Genie and Disney's Aladdin.
Williams is survived by his wife and three children. In 2016, his daughter Zelda Williams posted to social media about remembering her father on his 63rd birthday.
"Still not really sure what to do on days like today…" she wrote. "I know I can’t give you a present anymore, but I guess that means I’ll just have to keep giving them in your name instead. This year, I tried to help three causes you cared about in one; rescue dogs, people suffering from disabilities, and our nation’s wounded veterans, so I donated to freedomservicedogs.org. They rescue pups from shelters and train them so that they can be paired with someone in dire need of their help and companionship. Thought you'd get a kick out of furry, four legged friends helping change the world, one warrior in need at a time. Happy birthday Poppo. Shasha, Zakky, Codeman and I all love you and miss you like crazy. Xo"
Amazing Talent
Robin Williams would be 69 today, such an amazing talent but tortured soul!
"I think the saddest people always try their hardest to make people happy because they know what it’s like to feel absolutely worthless and they don’t want anyone else to feel like that" - #RobinWilliams pic.twitter.com/EYoBa01rZi— Keith Mahon (@MrKeithMahon) July 21, 2020
The Worst Thing in Life
He used to think that; "the worst thing in life was not ending alone, the worst thing in life is ending with people who make you feel alone."#RobinWilliams would turn 69 on this day. pic.twitter.com/IOG8omNDQ0— cine_visual (@cine_visual) July 21, 2020
Words to Live By
Happy Birthday #RobinWilliams
May your memory be honored and your words be lived by.... pic.twitter.com/1xPPcjRrx4— Sami Cuda🍍✌🖤 (@Samicuda) July 21, 2020
One of the Greats
Remembering The Late and Great #RobinWilliams
Happy 69th Birthday Mr. Williams 🎂🎈🎉
Good Will Hunting (1997) “Your move chief.”pic.twitter.com/MZO6Td1SoV— 𝔞𝔫𝔤𝔢𝔩 🇺🇸 (@AngelWest) July 21, 2020
Classic
#RobinWilliams offering “The Thinker” the roll of toilet paper never fails to make me laugh.#HBD pic.twitter.com/qJferUBMWN— Ruby Southerland (@SoutherlandRuby) July 21, 2020
He Is Missed
Today We Celebrate What Would’ve Been Robin Williams’s 69th Birthday.
Born Robin McLaurin Williams on July 21, 1951 in Chicago, IL., this Actor Comedian Appeared in Over 100 Movies & TV Shows.
The World Misses You Robin! 🙏#RobinWilliams #Actor #Comedian #Movies #Movie #Film pic.twitter.com/fkwsu5jlDW— 80sThen80sNow (@80sThen80sNow) July 21, 2020
A Little Spark of Madness
You're only given a little spark of madness. You mustn't lose it.
Happy birthday, #RobinWilliams pic.twitter.com/HTkJwIjZ7h— Brad Heckman (@heckman_brad) July 21, 2020
Never Forgotten
Remembering Comedy Icon #RobinWilliams on what would have been his 69th birthday today. Never Forgotten, Always Loved and Forever Missed. RIP Robin (1951-2014). ❤💔 pic.twitter.com/EXQCSfA9t6— jonathan perron (@jonathanperron3) July 21, 2020
Hero
Missing my hero #RobinWilliams on what would have been his 69th birthday. You know he would have had a field day with that.
Rest in peace, Robin ♥️ pic.twitter.com/VlfIsEkSLf— Dan Emerson 😷 (@dscapp) July 21, 2020
We Miss You
Remembering The Late and Great #RobinWilliams...
Born in 1951, today would have been his 69th Birthday, so...
Happy Birthday Mr.Williams, we miss you. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/5tlROKPVMY— The Retro 80s (@RetroPAT_78) July 21, 2020