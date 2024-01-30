Zelda Williams Reveals Her Favorite Robin Williams' Movie: "The One That Reminds Me the Most of Him" (Exclusive)

Zelda Williams shared which of her father's films is her personal favorite. The Lisa Frankenstein director exclusively talked to ComicBook.com about a bunch of things before the movie hits theaters on February 9. During our conversation Zelda revealed that her favorite Robin Williams movie is What Dreams May Come from 1998. That fantasy drama saw the comedian visit heaven and some impressive imagery. The filmmaker explained that Richard Matheson being present for the film might not hurt it in her personal rankings either. Writer Diablo Cody knew what Williams was going to say immediately and stepped up to fill in the blank when she was searching for an answer. Check out the clip up above!

"I mean, some of them I can't watch. But, the one that I'm fond of, that reminds me the most of him. I do say is… Oh God. What is it now? It's gonna leave my head, of course, because I'm..." She stressed, but then Cody came in with the save, "What Dreams May Come! Thank you, I know it's the one that was like, it doesn't roll off the tongue quite as easily. But, I'm also a big Richard Matheson fan. So, that one for me ticks a lot of boxes. But, it reminds me the most of him, I would say."

Zelda's Tribute To Robin Williams

Back in 2020, Williams posted a message encouraging people to help their communities on the anniversary of her father's passing. She donated $69.69 that day to her local homeless shelters. While she gets off of social media on that anniversary every year, she encouraged people to make a difference in the lives of people who are less fortunate. Taking care of your mental health and caring for others is an effective path forward.

"It's hard for me on regular, good days to remain the person expected to graciously accept the world's need to share their memories of him and express their condolences for his loss. As I've said in the past, while I am constantly touched by all of your boundless continued love for him, some days it can feel a bit like being seen as a roadside memorial – a place, not a person – where people drive past and leave their sentiments to then go about their days comforted their love for him was witnessed.

"But sometimes, that leaves me emotionally buried under a pile of other's memories instead of my own. After all, even roses by the truckload still weigh a ton. Tomorrow, it is simply too much… In my stead, if you find yourself in crisis and seek out this page hoping to be close to him somehow, please, use any of the following resources if you find you need them. Whoever out there needs to hear it, please use this as your signpost in the desert. Reach out. Seek Help. Keep fighting."

What Is Lisa Frankenstein About?

"A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody (Jennifer's Body) about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts along the way."

Lisa Frankenstein stars Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Liza Soberano, Henry Eikenberry, Joe Chrest, and Carla Gugino. The film was produced by Mason Novick and Diablo Cody, who have previously collaborated on Tully, Young Adult, Jennifer's Body, and Juno. Jeffrey Lampert is serving as executive producer. Focus is distributing the new film in the U.S. with Universal Pictures International handling international distribution.

