Lisa Frankenstein Full Trailer Released

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and some fun-looking movies are coming along with the year's most romantic holiday. Focus Features' upcoming horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein is heading to theaters in February, and it is set to star Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Kathryn Newton and Riverdale's Cole Sprouse. The new film was written by Diablo Cody (Juno, Jennifer's Body) and marks the feature-length directorial debut of Zelda Williams. The first full trailer for the movie was released today, and it showcases an unpopular high schooler (Newton) in the 1980s who accidentally re-animates a Victorian corpse (Sprouse).

"Watch the new trailer for LISA FRANKENSTEIN, only in theaters Valentine's Day," Focus Features shared on YouTube. You can check out the video below:

What Is Lisa Frankenstein About?

You can read the official description for Lisa Frankenstein here: "A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody (Jennifer's Body) about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts along the way."

The film stars Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Liza Soberano, Henry Eikenberry, Joe Chrest, and Carla Gugino.

Lisa Frankenstein was produced by Mason Novick and Diablo Cody, who have previously collaborated on Tully, Young Adult, Jennifer's Body, and Juno. Jeffrey Lampert is serving as executive producer. Focus is distributing the new film in the U.S. with Universal Pictures International handling international distribution.

Why Did Marvel Studios Recast Cassie Lang?

Last year, Kathryn Newton made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Cassie Lang, Ant-Man/Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) daughter, in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Newton is the third actor to play the role of Cassie after Abby Ryder Fortson played her in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp before she was aged up in Avengers: Endgame and played by Emma Fuhrmann.

"We've just introduced our now 18-year-old Cassie Lang. Kathryn Newton, of course, an actor who I have admired for a long time," director Peyton Reed said on the audio commentary for Quantumania. And when we were talking about Cassie in this movie, she's aged five years since the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp. And I wanted someone in that role who could really hang with Paul Rudd and sort of not be left in the dust."

He added, "She's gotta be sharp, and quick, and funny. And also, [Newton] is an athlete. She's a world-class golfer. She has the physicality for the role," he adds. "And just someone who can seem like Scott Lang's daughter. You know, what does she pick up from him? What does she go against? She's got the heart of Scott. She's also got a bit of that sense of humor, a bit of that messy quality."

The ending of The Marvels teased a possible return for Newton's Cassie, but it's currently unclear when she will be returning to the MCU.

You can catch Newton on the big screen in Lisa Frankenstein starting February 9th.