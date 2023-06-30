Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken Star Annie Murphy Reflects on Female Friendship

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken star Annie Murphy talked about female friendship in the animated movie. Comicbook.com's Aaron Perine interviewed the Schitt's Creek actress about her dynamic with Ruby Gillman as Chelsea. Mermaids and Kraken don't see eye to eye in the world of the Dreamworks animated feature. However, it seems like the two young girls try to break the cycle. Sometimes though, jealousy can drive a wedge in friendships that look to be going well. So, there's a familiarity to this Ruby Gillman friendship dynamic that will resonate with young viewers.

"Yeah, I mean, it's not the ideal female friendship dynamic," Murphy began. "Uh, it's kind of the opposite for a minute. There you feel like maybe it is. And it's this, you know, this girl who sees another girl for who she really is and decides to befriend her and encourage her and embrace her, which is great."

"That's what we want in female friendship! And then, it's just like, nope, that's not it at all," she continued. "But, the good news is that Ruby has real family who do love her for who she really is. So, she's okay, even though that relationship with Chelsea fell apart in a big way. She's got her real people with her."

Ruby Gillman and Positive Characters For Young Viewers

(Photo: Universal/Comicbook)

Lana Condor stars as Ruby Gillman in the movie and talked to Aaron Perine about how she strives to deliver characters that fans feel great rooting for. It's not hard to find a character Condor has brought to life that doesn't fit into this framework. Check out what she had to say about it down below.

"I think something that I've always really wanted in my career is… I really like playing characters, like goodhearted characters that, maybe will help? Like, I have a bunch of nieces and like younger cousins," Condor said. "I've always wanted to hope that they would watch something of mine and feel like, growing up, 'Like, I can be a good person,' you know? And so, I find that in Ruby a lot."

"I think we were able to portray the multitude of emotions that teenagers will go through. So, you ca have a really great day," she mused. "And in the same day, you could have the worst day of your life. I think that showing that there's dynamic range in young adults emotions. I think it's what makes her relatable."

How Does Ruby Gillman's Adventure Begin?

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

This summer, DreamWorks Animation dives into the turbulent waters of high school with a hilarious, heartfelt action comedy about a shy teenager who discovers that she's part of a legendary royal lineage of mythical sea krakens and that her destiny, in the depths of the oceans, is bigger than she ever dreamed. Sweet, awkward 16-year-old Ruby Gillman (Lana Condor, To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise) is desperate to fit in at Oceanside High, but she mostly just feels invisible.

