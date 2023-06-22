X.O. Kitty: To All the Boys Star Teases Possible Cameo in Spinoff

When it debuted earlier this year, XO, Kitty became a bonafide hit for Netflix, offering a quirky and delightful dramedy series for the streamer. Despite being relatively accessible to new viewers, XO, Kitty is actually a spinoff of the To All the Boys... film trilogy, which starred Lana Condor as Kitty's older sister, Lara Jean. While Lara Jean has only appeared in XO, Kitty offscreen in a text exchange with her sister Katherine "Kitty" Song Covey (Anna Cathcart), it sounds like Condor is not opposed to appearing on the show in person. In a recent interview with The Wrap, Condor indicated that she is more than willing to reprise her role as Lara Jean in XO, Kitty, if the opportunity were to come up. Condor stressed that conversations around Lara Jean's return have not happened between her and franchise creator Jenny Han, adding "I also know that a writers' strike is happening so it makes sense, but I'm so excited for her."

"I would definitely never say never [to returning]," Condor said. "I mean, I think it's pretty clear that I love the 'To All the Boys' world and have dedicated a lot of my young adulthood to it. To me, that world feels like home."

"It's just so exciting to see Anna take off on her own because, when I was working with her, she was still young, but she was always like the most professional on set. She was always the most prepared," Condor added elsewhere in the interview. " I always felt like I was hanging out with a peer and not someone younger than I, and so I just respect her so much and I've been really excited for her."

What Is XO, Kitty About?

XO, Kitty tells the story of "teen matchmaker" Kitty who thinks she knows everything there is to know about love, but when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she'll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it's your own heart on the line.

The series stars Anna Cathcart as Kitty, Minyeong Choi as Dae, Gia Kim as Yuri, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Anthony Keyvan as Q, Peter Thurnwald as Alex, Yunjin Kim as Jina, Sarayu Blue as Trina, John Corbett as Dan Covey, Michael K, Lee as Professor Lee, Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison, and Regan Aliya as Juliana.

Is XO, Kitty Renewed for Season 2?

Earlier this month, Netflix confirmed that XO, Kitty has been renewed for an additional season. While plot details currently remain a mystery, it sounds like the new episodes will deal with the possibility of Kitty and Min Ho's romance.

"I think she's kind of thrown off, and her eyes are going to open to a whole other possibility and a whole new door," Cathcart previously told TVLine. "She's like, 'Hold up. I didn't even think about this,' So, it definitely wasn't on Kitty's mind. I don't think Min Ho is somebody that she's fallen for in this season, but you never know. It's a possibility, of course."

Do you want to see Lana Condor reprise her role as Lara Jean in XO, Kitty? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!