Lana Condor Shares What Makes Ruby Gillman Relatable

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken star Lana Condor shared what makes her character so endearing. The To All The Boys I've Loved Before actress sat down with Comicbook.com's Aaron Perine to discuss the new Dreamworks movie. It's no secret that Condor has played a lot of endearing young women in her career. But, for Ruby, she thinks the teenage kraken is special because she's showcasing a wide range of emotions for younger viewers. It also feels like the star used her desire for goodhearted girls on-screen to help guide her performance too. Check out what she had to say about Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken down below!

Condor began, "I think something that I've always really wanted in my career is… I really like playing characters, like goodhearted characters that, maybe will help? Like, I have a bunch of nieces and like younger cousins. I've always wanted to hope that they would watch something of mine and feel like, growing up, 'Like, I can be a good person,' you know? And so, I find that in Ruby a lot."

"I think we were able to portray the multitude of emotions that teenagers will go through. So, you ca have a really great day," she continued. "And in the same day, you could have the worst day of your life. I think that showing that there's dynamic range in young adults emotions. I think it's what makes her relatable."

What Is The Core of Ruby's Story?

(Photo: Dreamworks)

Universal describes the story: "This summer, DreamWorks Animation dives into the turbulent waters of high school with a hilarious, heartfelt action comedy about a shy teenager who discovers that she's part of a legendary royal lineage of mythical sea krakens and that her destiny, in the depths of the oceans, is bigger than she ever dreamed. Sweet, awkward 16-year-old Ruby Gillman (Lana Condor, To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise) is desperate to fit in at Oceanside High, but she mostly just feels invisible."

"She's math-tutoring her skater-boy crush (Jaboukie Young-White, Ralph Breaks the Internet), who only seems to admire her for her fractals, and she's prevented from hanging out with the cool kids at the beach because her over-protective supermom (Oscar® nominee Toni Collette, Knives Out), has forbade Ruby from ever getting in the water. But when she breaks her mom's #1 rule, Ruby will discover that she is a direct descendant of the warrior Kraken queens and is destined to inherit the throne from her commanding grandmother (Academy Award® winner Jane Fonda), the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas."

How Did She Get Kraken Powers?=

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

"The Kraken are sworn to protect the oceans of the world against the vain, power-hungry mermaids who have been battling with the Kraken for eons. There's one major, and immediate, problem with that: The school's beautiful, popular new girl, Chelsea (Emmy winner Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek) just happens to be a mermaid. Ruby will ultimately need to embrace who she is and go big to protect those she loves most."

Who Else Stars In Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken?

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken stars an extraordinary cast that includes Emmy winner Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead) as Ruby's supportive dad, Emmy nominee Sam Richardson (Veep) as Ruby's enthusiastic uncle and Blue Chapman (Council of Dads) as Ruby's cool little brother. Directed by Academy Award® nominated filmmaker Kirk DeMicco (Vivo, The Croods) and produced by Kelly Cooney Cilella (Trolls World Tour, Trolls), with Faryn Pearl (The Croods: A New Age, Trolls World Tour) serving as co-director, the film features a comedic powerhouse supporting cast, including Emmy nominee Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth), Emmy nominee Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), YouTube Diamond creator Liza Koshy (Liza on Demand), Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever), Eduardo Franco (Stranger Things) and Echo Kellum (Arrow)."

Are you thinking of checking out Ruby Gillman this weekend? Let us know down in the comments!