Rush Hour 4 Gets Huge Update From Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan just dropped an update on Rush Hour 4. At the Red Sea Film Festival, the actor was asked about the status of the beloved series. "We're talking about part 4," Chan said to audible excitement from the crowd assembled. Deadline reported this and it makes a lot of sense. In recent years, the love for the Rush Hour movies has only grown over time. A lot of fans will wonder if Tucker will return as well. That seems incredibly likely as the chemistry between both actors helped carry the series. (Also, the comedian has had to answer questions about when we're going to get Rush Hour 4 for at least a decade now.) It's been so long since Rush Hour 3 and with the success of multiple legacy reboots at this point, it's clear that the time for New Line to start the process of getting the band back together.

Two years ago, Tucker appeared on the Winging It podcast to talk about the prospect of Rush Hour 4. Keep in mind, it's been almost 15 years since the third entry was in theaters. Clearly, Chan, Tucker, and New Line all want this thing to get off the ground, so it will get done. But, the question of how quickly it will all come together sticks out now.

"We're working on a few things on the script right now, so we're trying to get into production," Tucker explained back then. "But we're working on it and trying to get it going.... Jackie Chan wants to do it, I want to do it, [the] studio wants to do it, so we're trying to get it together."

If you're in the mood to catch up, here's how Apple describes the series down below: "With a combined box-office gross of nearly a billion dollars worldwide, the Rush Hour films have become pop culture classics. Now, Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan are3 back in their respective roles as LAPD detective James Carter and Chinese Chief Inspector Lee with director Brett Ratner (Rush Hour franchise, X-Men: The Last Stand) on board for the latest installment of the wildly popular franchise."

"Set in Paris, Rush Hour 3 finds Tucker and Chan's misfit partners from West and East battling a wing of the Chinese organized crime family of the Triads — with their trademark mix of great action and big laughs. From dazzling Parisian nightclubs to the city's high-fashion runways, Rush Hour 3 promises more action, more comedy and more hilarious adventure than ever!"

