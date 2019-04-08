Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker Tease ‘Rush Hour 4’

After an incredibly extensive will-they-won’t-they, it seems as though the dynamic duo of Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan are indeed heading back to the world of Rush Hour. Tucker has said in the past that they had a desire to make Rush Hour 4, though there had been no official greenlight from either one of them, or the studio. While there still isn’t an official word, a new Instagram photo featuring the two actors offers some pretty concrete evidence that the movie is actually happening.

Over the weekend, Tucker shared a picture of himself with Chan on his Instagram account. That shouldn’t come as a surprise given that the two actors are good friends, but the gesture they are both making is what makes it seem like they’re up to something. Both Tucker and Chan are holding up four fingers as they smile at the camera.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, every fan looking at the photo takes it to mean just one thing: Rush Hour 4 is on the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ctuckerworld (@christucker) on Apr 7, 2019 at 10:02am PDT

It’s been nearly 12 years since the third film in the franchise hit theaters, and fans have been asking for another installment ever since. Back in January, Tucker appeared on the Winging It podcast and addressed the issue head-on. He revealed that he, Chan, and New Line all want to make the movie, and that it was just a matter of time before they would be back in the saddle.

“We’re working on a few things on the script right now, so we’re trying to get into production,” Tucker said. “But we’re working on it and trying to get it going…. Jackie Chan wants to do it, I want to do it, [the] studio wants to do it, so we’re trying to get it together.”

Franchise director Brett Ratner said in 2001 that there probably wouldn’t be a fourth movie because the the studio wouldn’t want to pay for him, Chan, and Tucker to come back. That won’t be a problem now, though, Warner Bros. cut ties with Ratner following several reports of sexual assault.

All-in-all, the return of Rush Hour sounds pretty promising, especially after the photo this weekend. It likely won’t be long until we get some kind of official word that Rush Hour 4 is finally on the way.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!