Chris Tucker Says ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is in the Works

A fourth entry in the Rush Hour franchise is actively in development at Warner Bros.' New Line, says star Chris Tucker.

"We're working on a few things on the script right now, so we're trying to get into production. But we're working on it and trying to get it going," Tucker told the Winging It podcast.

"Jackie Chan wants to do it, I want to do it, [the] studio wants to do it, so we're trying to get it together."

Asked if a third sequel was contingent upon his participation, Tucker answered, "I guess, Jackie and me, but yeah, I was definitely down as long as it comes together right. And it looks like it's coming together right."

Confirming the fourth film was "happening" in February, Tucker told ESPN the next film is "gonna be the rush of all rushes. Jackie is ready and we want to do this so that people don't ever forget it."

The stars last teamed in 2007's Rush Hour 3, the second highest-grossing entry in the franchise after the 1998 original.

In 2011, series director Brett Ratner told Vulture another Rush Hour "probably won't get made" because "it'd be too much to pay me, Chris and Jackie to come back."

Warner Bros. has since cut ties with Ratner in the wake of multiple sexual misconduct allegations, adding a search for a replacement director to the Rush Hour 4 to-do list.

Chan in 2017 denied the move for a fourth film was about a paycheck, but was instead about moving forward at the right time.

"For the last seven years, we've been turn[ing] down, turn[ing] down the script. But yesterday we agreed,'" he previously told ESPN.

"It's not about the money! It's about being the right time to make it. Otherwise, Rush Hour 4 we're all old men. I tell Chris Tucker, 'Before we get old, please do Rush Hour 4.'"

Tucker, 47, added he would love to reunite with Chan, 64, because working with the martial arts star is "so much fun."

"I was a big fan of Jackie Chan's before we started the first Rush Hour so I was excited," he told Winging It.

"And I knew that my comedy style would work good with his martial arts and his comedy, so it was a perfect match for me, because I could be physical and be funny in that certain movie."

-----

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this first episode, we get into the origin stories of hosts Kofi Outlaw, Matt Mueller and Brandon Davis, before jumping into some of the big topics at the start 2019, including Avengers: Endgame theories, Oscars Nominations woes, and a 'State of DC Movies' address.