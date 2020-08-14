Russell Crowe Thriller Unhinged to Be the First Domestic Wide Release Since COVID-19 Shutdown

✖

As the coronavirus continues to spread across America with daily death counts from the virus rising, movie theaters have decided they're officially going to re-open at the end of the month. After being shuttered for months, AMC Theatres will resume operations for many of their theaters in the coming weeks and they'll have new films to show when their doors are opened. Boxoffice Pro brings word that the upcoming thriller Unhinged starring Russell Crowe will be the first new wide release film to arrive. According to the account the movie will open in 299 theaters in Canada this weekend and expand to 2,000+ theaters in the US on August 21.

Crowe is joined in the film by castmates Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson, and Austin P. Mckenzie. Carl Ellsworth (Disturbia) penned the script which has director Derrick Borte behind the camera. Lisa Ellzey, Mark Gill and Andrew Gunn produced.

Solstice Studios and Ingenious Media describe the film as "a timely psychological thriller," with the description reading: "Uhinged explores the fragile balance of a society pushed to the edge, taking something we've all experienced - road rage - to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion. Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is running late to work when she has an altercation at a traffic light with a stranger (Crowe) whose life has left him feeling powerless and invisible. Soon, Rachel finds herself, and everyone she loves, the target of a man who decides to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons. What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know just how close you are to someone who is about to become unhinged."

In the official productions notes for the film, Crowe made a surprising revelation about his involvement in the film, saying he wanted to refuse the part after reading the script for the first time.

"Absolutely not," Crowe said his initial response to the project was. "I'm not doing this movie, it scares (the s**t) out of me, this character is intensely dark... and when I heard that come out of my mouth, I was like, since when did I stop doing that? Cause that's basically what I look for. I look for the challenges.”

